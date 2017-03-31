Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (March 31 - April 2)

Friday

The Monkey Wrench's Last Day

It's the Monkey Wrench's last day. Come out one last time and say a proper goodbye to this beloved place. There will be plenty of music from all sorts of talented musicians. Send the Wrench out in style - don't miss out!



When: Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Wrench, 1025 Barret Ave.

Website: Monkey Wrench's Last Day

Cost: Free to attend



WFPK's Live Lunch: The Weeks

Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Mayor’s Gallery for WFPK's Live Lunch. This week, they're featuring The Weeks! If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. The Weeks return to Louisville in support of their upcoming album Easy and a show later that day at Zanzabar.



When: Friday, March 31, noon

Where: Mayor's Gallery, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Website: WFPK Live Lunch

Cost: Free to attend



Military Appreciation Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop

This Friday, discover Louisville’s most fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment in the historic Frankfort Avenue corridor during the Friday Trolley Hop! This month, military members receive a discount at partipicating restaurants and shops.



When: Friday, March 31, 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: Frankfort Ave.

Website: Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Walton & Britten - Coffee Concert | Kentucky Center

This Friday, join Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra for a British-themed performance of Walton's music from the 1920s. The LO welcomes Grammy award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich for this show. At 9:45 a.m., complimentary coffee service opens, and at 10 a.m., a free concert talk begins before the performance.



When: Friday, March 31, 11 a.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Walton & Britten

Cost: $20+



The Power of Virtual Reality | UofL Planetarium

Experience the power of VR right here in Louisville at UofL's Rauch Planetarium through two powerful clips. "Growing up Girl" highlights the global issue of poverty's effects on women and girls through tracking a day in the life of a young girl living on the border of Tanzania and Kenya. “Be Who You Are/Love Who You Are” allows the audience to experience the joyful exuberance of Pride Parades from around the world.



When: Friday, March 31, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Gheens Science Hall & Rauch Planetarium, University of Louisville

Website: The Power of Virtual Reality

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Bats vs. Cincinnati Reds Exhibition Game | Slugger Field

Come out for the Reds Exhibition Game this Friday! The first pitch is at 6:15 p.m., and the first 5,000 fans will receive an Adam Duvall Louisville Bats bobblehead. Cheer on the Bats and the Reds on the last day of spring training before the regular season begins!



When: Friday, March 31, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Bats vs. Reds

Cost: $17+



Opening Reception for 'The Next Generation' | Kaviar Gallery

Through this show, Kaviar hopes to embolden the next generation of budding Kentucky artists to continue and pursue their artistic practice. The student artists included in this exhibition explore various genres in their work such as portraiture, abstract and still life.



When: Friday, March 31, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Kaviar Forge & Gallery, 147 Stevenson Ave.

Website: The Next Generation

Cost: Free to attend



Loretta Lynn | Louisville Palace

“To make it in this business, you either have to be first, great, or different.” Living legend Loretta Lynn has more than accomplished all three. Still selling out theaters across the country, Loretta is returning to the Louisville Palace with Special Guest and Grandaughter, Emmy Rose.



When: Friday, March 31, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Loretta Lynn

Cost: See website



A Night of Music | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Three awesome local bands will come together to play at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. Performing this Friday are Ron, Kids Born Wrong and Good People. Come out and show your love and support for the Tim Faulkner Gallery!



When: Friday, March 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Tim Faulkner Gallery

Cost: $5



The Prince Experience | Mercury Ballroom

The Prince Experience, fronted by Gabriel Sanchez, is most astonishing performance since Prince himself. Get ready to dance to all of Prince’s legendary hits including Purple Rain, Little Red Corvette, Kiss and more!



When: Friday, March 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Prince Experience

Cost: $12+

Saturday

Bearded Iris Release Party | Holy Grale

The Holy Grale is excited to be pouring these lovely and lively hoppy beauts to celebrate Bearded Iris' Kentucky debut release. If you like a good IPA, you do not want to miss tasting these beers, some exclusively available at Holy Grale.



When: Saturday, April 1, noon-2 a.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Bearded Iris Release Party

Cost: Free to attend



Paint Your Heart Out | Butchertown Market

Come out to see the completion of a neighborhood mural representing the children served by the Home of the Innocents. This family-friendly event includes interactive painting, live bands, food trucks, vendors and much more! Plus, you'll have the opportunity to learn about Home of the Innocents and their efforts to combat child abuse in our community.



When: Saturday, April 1, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Market, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Paint Your Heart Out

Cost: Free to attend



The Black Diamond Choir's 47th Annual Spring Concert | Strickler Auditorium

Organized in 1969, BDC is the only gospel choir on the University of Louisville campus and one of the oldest college gospel choirs in the state of Kentucky. The choir, made up of University of Louisville students, will celebrate its 47th year with a spring concert. Join them as they celebrate this accomplishment.



When: Saturday, April 1, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Strickler Auditorium, University of Louisville

Website: 47th Annual Spring Concert

Cost: Free to attend



Spring Rejuvenation for Writers | Purdue Polytechnic New Albany

It's time for the sixth annual Women Who Write writer’s conference, Spring Rejuvenation for Writers. They're taking a different approach this year and making the event more interactive. Bring your current project, laptop, notes and imagination. They'll provide a quiet place for you to receive new inspiration. Not working on a project right now? No problem. They'll also have writing prompts to stimulate your mind and opportunities to talk with other writers who are published and not-quite-published.



When: Saturday, April 1, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Purdue Polytechnic New Albany, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, IN

Website: Spring Rejuvenation for Writers

Cost: $40+



Improv Anonymous Presents: Yo Yo Louie Marx | The Bard's Town

April Fools is a day of laughter and fun, so what better way to celebrate than to join Improv Anonymous for a night of awesome comedy? They're taking over the Bard's Town lounge again to bring you our own brand of short and long form improv.



When: Saturday, April 1, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Yo Yo Louie Marx

Cost: $5 cash at the door

Sunday

Bravo Goes Hollywood | Clifton Center

When you get 29 dancers on stage, amazing things can happen! Come and see a tribute to the best dance scenes and music from Hollywood movies. It's a red carpet night, and there will be ballroom, latin and cabaret numbers performed by dancers of all ages. Come and cheer on the dancers as they do their best for you.



When: Sunday, April 2, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Clifton Center, 2117 Payne St.

Website: Bravo Does Hollywood

Cost: $20+



A/Tonal | Kentucky Center

A/Tonal has been featured on several prominent concert series around the country, and with good reason. This contemporary music ensemble bridges the gap between traditional and new music with unique musical experiences. Don't miss their performance on Sunday.



When: Sunday, April 2, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: A/Tonal

Cost: $10



Adrian Belew Power Trio | Zanzabar

You probably recognize Adrian Belew from progressive rock band King Crimson, known for his unique approach to guitar. Well, he won't have the rest King Crimson with him, but he'll bring his power trio to Zanzabar this Sunday.



When: Sunday, April 2, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Adrian Belew Power Trio

Cost: $25+



Elisabeth Beckwitt | Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Come out to your favorite whiskey bar for a night of acoustic music from Elisabeth Beckwitt! Inspired by indie-pop acts such as Ingrid Michaelson and Sara Bareilles, Elisabeth is touring to support her new record, Then We Do.



When: Sunday, April 2, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Haymarket Whiskey Bar, 331 E. Market St.

Website: Elisabeth Beckwitt

Cost: Free to attend



First Sunday Nature Hike | Bernheim Forest

This Sunday, head out to Bernheim Forest for a guided hike in one of Kentucky's most beautiful forests. Registration isn't required - just show up in your walking shoes! The hike is free, but a $5 environmental impact fee is required.



When: Sunday, April 2, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: First Sunday Nature Hike

Cost: $5