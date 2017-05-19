Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (May 19 - 21)

FRIDAY

A Taste of Main Street

Head to Actors Theatre for the inaugural A Taste of Main Street! Enjoy tastes from your favorite restaurants and spirits at this exciting event. There will be live music by Frankie Moody, and tons of more fun, including a chance to win tickets to Actors Theatre's Humana Festival of New American Plays. This event is 21+ only.



When: May 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: A Taste of Main Street

Cost: $35



Old Louisville Springfest

Get ready for the annual Old Louisville Springfest! This weekend, the historic Toonerville neighborhood of Old Louisville will be brimming with three days of vendors, artists, music, food trucks, classic cars, street performers, Kidszone, bourbon slushies, beer, history and more. Rain or shine, head down to First Street between Oak and Magnolia for the Springfest!



When: May 19-21

Where: 1200 and 1300 blocks of First St., Old Louisville

Website: Old Louisville Springfest

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!



When: May 19, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Bard Theatre Presents: The Coward | The Bard's Town

The Bard's Town is excited to present The Coward by Nick Jones, writer for Orange is the New Black. This period comedy set in 18th century England features a cowardly young gentleman named Lucidus, who initiates a pistol duel only to find that he can’t go through with it. He hires a common criminal to fight in his place, but the scoundrel make a bloody mess of things. As duel follows duel with many shots fired, this coward finds his reputation growing beyond his wildest expectations.



When: May 19-21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: The Coward

Cost: $15+



Beautiful: The Carole King Musical | Kentucky Center

The fascinating life of one of pop music’s greatest performers and songwriters takes center stage in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The show begins just before Brooklyn native Carol Klein composes her first hit song, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” in 1959 when she is 17, pregnant and newly married to 20-year-old lyricist Gerry Goffin. Watch as her life unfolds with twists and turns before she steps from the shadows.



When: May 19-21, times vary

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Cost: $35+



Jazz Under the Stars | Copper & Kings

Join Copper & Kings for another night of Jazz Under the Stars while enjoying one-of-a-kind cocktails fashioned by Copper & Kings and food from the Butchertown Pie Co. This event will showcase the R&B sounds of Louisville's own Herlon Robinson and Ade Nichols, Daria Raymore, Lukie Day and Sheryl Rouse.



When: May 19, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Jazz Under the Stars

Cost: $20+



Speed Cinema Presents: Chasing Trane | Speed Art Museum

Celebrated documentarian John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs John Lennon, Who is Harry Nilsson?) explores the life and work of jazz legend John Coltrane, with commentary and accolades from such diverse Coltrane fans as Denzel Washington, Carlos Santana, Common, Cornel West and former POTUS and saxophone player Bill Clinton.



When: May 19, 7 p.m.; May 20, 3 & 7 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Chasing Trane

Cost: $7+



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Julius Caesar

Founded in 1949, Kentucky Shakespeare — a not-for-profit, charitable organization and professional theatre — is the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the United States. For their Shakespeare in the Parks tour, Kentucky Shakespeare will be performing the ever-popular Julius Caesar in various parks around Louisville throughout April and May. On May 19, they'll perform at the Big Four Station Park.

Check the website for details.



When: May 19, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Big Four Station Park, Market and Pearl St., Jeffersonville

Website: KY Shakespeare

Cost: Free to attend



The Young American Shakespeare Festival

Please join Commonwealth Theatre Center for a memorable May as they complete the full canon of Shakespeare’s plays! After 41 years, their company will become the first theater conservatory for young people in the world to reach this awesome milestone. The less-frequently produced plays King John and Henry VIII are CTC’s final shots to finish the canon. Running in repertory alongside them will be A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the first Shakespeare play produced by the Walden Theatre Conservatory back in 1976. Visit the website for show times.



When: Friday-Sunday, May 19-21

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Young American Shakespeare Festival

Cost: See website

SATURDAY

What the Germantown?! Spring Festival

It's time for the WTG Spring Festival! Each of your favorite Germantown bars will feature tap takeovers by local breweries and a different band at each venue.



Whiskey Valley Bent Boys + Great Flood Takeover @ The Post

Bottom Sop + Monnik Beer Takeover @ Four Pegs

Jakey T Jackson & Jake Groves + BBC Takeover @ Goss Ave. Pub

Curio Key Club + Against the Grain Takeover @ Nachbar

Powell, Brandon Roush & The Alternative Fax Machine + Mile Wide Takeover @ Kaiju



When: May 20, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Germantown neighborhood

Website: What the Germantown?!

Cost: Free to attend



Highlands Beer Festival 2017 | Mid City Mall

It's time for the Highlands Beer Festival 2017! Enjoy all your favorite beers this Saturday at the Mid City Mall. All advance ticket sales also receive an official Highlands Beer Festival 2017 commemorative beer glass! Proceeds benefit the

Bluegrass Center for Autism. 21+ only.



When: May 20, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Mid City Mall, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Highlands Beer Festival

Cost: $20 ticket includes 15 drink tickets



Forest Fest 2017 | Jefferson Memorial Forest

Don't miss this free bluegrass and Americana music festival at Jefferson Memorial Forest! There will be arts and crafts booths, kids' activities that include an expanded nature play area and a climbing wall, food, beer and wine! Camp for the weekend or come for the day and enjoy the music!



When: May 20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Memorial Forest, 12304 Holsclaw Hill Road

Website: Forest Fest

Cost: Free to attend; $10 parking per car



Norton Commons Art Festival

Visit the Norton Commons Town Center for the third annual Art Festival! Peruse local arts and crafts, including handmade products from textile artists, painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, soap milliners, woodworkers and many other artisans. There will be live music and plenty of food and drink.



When: May 20-21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Norton Commons Town Center, 10712 Meeting St., Prospect

Website: Norton Commons Art Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Clifton Walking Tour | American Printing House

This Saturday, head to Clifton for a walking tour of the neighborhood, starting at the American Printing House for the Blind. On the two-hour walking tour, you'll explore the evolution of the area from a sparsely populated rural community in 1830 to a densely settled urban Louisville neighborhood.



When: May 20, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Meet at the American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Clifton Walking Tour

Cost: Free to attend; reservations required



Storybook Character Day | Louisville Zoo

Imagination comes to life as kids of all ages meet characters from some of their favorite storybooks. Visit Pete the Cat, Llama Llama, Curious George, Rainbow Fish, Mama and Papa Berenstain Bear and Mouse (from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”), as well as McDonaldland® characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar.



When: May 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Storybook Character Day

Cost: Free with general admission



Walk For Wishes | Kentucky Kingdom

The Walk For Wishes® is a family-friendly, community walk that raises funds to grant the wishes of children battling life-threatening medical conditions. This year, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana have teamed up with Kentucky Kingdom to raise funds to grant local wishes. Join Kentucky Kingdom for Make-A-Wish Day featuring the Walk For Wishes® and change lives through the power of a wish.



When: May 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Kingdom, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Walk For Wishes

Cost: Free to register



17th Annual Kilgore House and Garden Tour

In its 17th year, the annual Kilgore House and Garden Tour will be held this weekend, rain or shine. Considered Louisville’s Premier Garden Tour, the event will include five gardens and two homes open for tours. Proceeds from the tour provide scholarships for those unable to pay the full fee of counseling services.



When: May 20, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: See website; various homes/gardens around Louisville

Website: Kilgore Garden Tour

Cost: $30 general admission; $5 children under 6



The Chainsmokers' "Memories: Do Not Open Tour" | KFC Yum! Center

Grammy-nominated artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers recently announce their new album, alongside their biggest ever tour to date. The 40-city ‘Memories: Do Not Open’ North American arena tour will stop in Louisville this Saturday. Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will join The Chainsmokers as special guest on all dates.



When: May 20, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Chainsmokers

Cost: $26+

SUNDAY

Buy Local Fair 2017 - POSTPONED to July 2

This year's Buy Local Fair will feature over 180 local business booths, including food and drink vendors, artists and craftspeople, farmers and more! Enjoy beer, bourbon and brandy at the ValuMarket Craft Beer Tent, in addition to winery booths. There will be live performances from Kentucky Opera, The River Rounders and more. Watch the pro's cook with all local ingredients at the Trend Appliances Cooking Competition. There will be family fun and activities in the Kids Zone, and adults can relax at the Cox’s Smokers Outlet & Spirit Shoppes Back Porch. And of course - AMAZING shopping! Buy local!



When: May 21, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Buy Local Fair

Cost: Free to attend; $5 parking



Puppies and Pints on the Patio | The Hub Louisville

The Hub Louisville is teaming up with The Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Pet Wants On The Avenue - Louisville to bring you the Puppies and Pints Patio Party. Bring your dog to The Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food, as well as puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends and doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends. Please keep all dogs on a short leash.



When: May 21, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies and Pints

Cost: Free to attend



Bluegrass, Brews and Brunch | Goodwood Brewing

Goodwood is hosting a beer, bluegrass and brunch summer series featuring Steve Cooley & friends. The weekly summer series will feature numerous brews, beermosas, Bloody Marys and other craft cocktails along with delicious food from Hi-Five Doughnuts food truck. Enjoy brews on the patio and some great tunes!



When: May 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Bluegrass, Brews and Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Tears for Fears | Louisville Palace

This UK band formed in 1981 and have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide to date. Tears for Fears are currently working hard both in the US and the UK on their new record, which will be released in 2017.



When: May 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Tears for Fears

Cost: $44+



Skillet with Starset and Sylar | Iroquois Amphitheater

Louder Than Life is excited to present Skillet, with Starset and Sylar! Skillet lets their music speak the loudest, and that’s how the quartet has cemented its place s one of the 21st century’s most successful rock bands. Starset and Sylar will open for them.



When: May 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Skillet with Starset and Sylar

Cost: $30

