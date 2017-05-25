Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (May 26 - 28)

Abbey Road on the River | Big Four Station Park

Beatles fans unite! This Memorial Day weekend, don't miss Abbey Road on the River! The annual Beatles tribute festival will now take place at Jeffersonville’s Big Four Station Park. Headliners include Peter Noone with Herman’s Hermits, Peter Asher, the Family Stone and the Grass Roots. Thursday’s free show by saxophonist Jake Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will kick off the festival.



When: Thursday, May 25 - Monday, May 29

Where: Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville

Website: Abbey Road on the River

Cost: General admission $20-$35; VIP passes $60-$219

FRIDAY

Kentucky Reggae Festival | Louisville Water Tower Park

The Kentucky Reggae Festival will feature live reggae music, authentic Jamaican food and a Caribbean Market. This annual festival is the first event of the Water Tower Music Series. The lineup includes PMA, New Kingston, The Cliftones, Sowflo, Queen City Silver Stars, The Flex Crew, Irie Trinity, Unmotivated, Taj Weekes and Indika.



When: Friday, May 26 - Sunday, May 28

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Kentucky Reggae Festival

Cost: General admission $17; free for kids 12 and under; multi-day passes $25-$38



The Local Lineup: James Lindsey | Against the Grain

Join Against The Grain Brewery for the first installment of The Local Lineup with Louisville hip hop artist, James Lindsey! This month's featured beer is Pile of Face, a rummaged delight you don't want to miss. The party starts at 8 p.m., with DJ Sam Sneed, and the show is at 9 p.m.



When: May 26, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: The Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend



Jacob Needham & The Blue Trees | Headliners

This Friday night, Headliners is excited to present Jacob Needham & The Blue Trees. This band has developed a signature style that blends rock, pop, alternative, funk and electronic elements. In a word, their music is fun, danceable and original and is the perfect fit for festivals, nightclubs, and private events.



When: May 26, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Jacob Needham & The Blue Trees

Cost: $10



Kentucky Memorial Day Flea Market | Kentucky Expo Center

Head to the Memorial Day Flea Market this weekend at the Expo Center, with over 650 booths! There are other exciting events as well, so you're sure to have a great time.



When: May 26-29, times vary

Where: Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Memorial Day Flea Market

Cost: Free to attend



Sarah Sparks | Sunergos Coffee

Sarah Sparks is finally performing in Louisville again! She'll be performing this Friday at Sunergos' Woodlawn location. Despite not having any formal training in either art or music, Sparks recently just completed a mural in the south end of Louisville, as well has having released two albums. Head over for an evening of good music and good coffee.



When: May 26, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Sunergos Coffee, 306 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Website: Sarah Sparks

Cost: Free to attend



The Flick | The Alley Theater

In a run-down movie theater, three underpaid employees mop the floors and attend to one of the last 35 millimeter film projectors in the state. Their battles and heartbreaks play out in the empty aisles, becoming more gripping than the movies on screen. With keen insight and a finely-tuned comic eye, The Flick is a hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world. Flipping the standard theatrical traditions on their head, guests will be seated on the stage while the cast works in the theater seating.



When: May 26-27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Alley Theater, 633 W. Main St.

Website: The Flick

Cost: $20



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!



When: May 26, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Bard Theatre Presents: The Coward | The Bard's Town

The Bard's Town is excited to present The Coward by Nick Jones, writer for Orange is the New Black. This period comedy set in 18th century England features a cowardly young gentleman named Lucidus, who initiates a pistol duel only to find that he can’t go through with it. He hires a common criminal to fight in his place, but the scoundrel make a bloody mess of things. As duel follows duel with many shots fired, this coward finds his reputation growing beyond his wildest expectations.



When: May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: The Coward

Cost: $15+

SATURDAY

Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market | Waterfront Plaza

You never know what you might find at the Fleur de Flea! Vendors from all over Kentuckiana are set-up selling their one of a kind goods, including vintage clothing, books, records, primitives, antiques, collectibles and so much more. Plenty of local food trucks, farmers and Kentucky proud products will also be there. Plan on bringing the family, the pets, the bikes and spend the day downtown. Meet new folks, find cool treasures, eat good food, make new memories, get outside and have some fun!



When: May 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park Plaza, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: Free to attend



Southern Indiana Uncorked | Harrison Co. Fairgrounds

Head to Corydon for the 10th annual wine and microbrew festival, featuring products from some of Indiana’s finest wineries and breweries. Enjoy live entertainment all day, featuring performances by regional favorites like Ed Rodimel’s 1-Man Monster, The Salty

Dawgs and Eric Tyler.



When: May 27, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave.

Website: Southern Indiana Uncorked

Cost: $20



Louisville Crashers Dance Cruise | Belle of Louisville

All aboard for the Crashers Dance Cruise, as the Louisville Crashers help open the cruising season! After a two-hour cruise, the boat will remain dockside another hour as the Louisville Crashers take over. It will be a perfect night to listen to fantastic music and dance on one of the largest dance floors in town. A cash bar and concessions will available.



When: May 27, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville at Waterfront Park, 401 W. River Road

Website: Crashers Dance Cruise

Cost: $25



The Glo Run 5K | Waterfront Park

The Glo Run is this Saturday! Race through the illuminated night for this 5K walk/run, with sections including the Giant Pineapple, the Black Lights Luau and the Dancing Giants Luau! All proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund to fight animal cruelty.



When: May 27, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Glo Run

Cost: $20+



Live Music Night | MADS Gallery

MADS Gallery will have live music from in-house artist Cristina Taddonio and Dustin Que this Saturday! Kick off your Memorial Day weekend with original works and covers by these talented musicians. Cocktails will be available, as well as a special giveaway.



When: May 27, 9-11 p.m.

Where: M.A.D.S Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Live Music Night

Cost: $5



Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters | Floyd Co. Brewing

Southern Indiana Blue Collar Americana is coming to the the new outdoor beer garden at Floyd County Brewing! This Louisville band's new album is a gritty, upbeat collection of songs, full of characters who were developed while staring over the dash of a beat up Ford van cruising through towns in the South and Midwest.



When: May 27, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Floyd County Brewing, 129 W. Main St.

Website: Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

Cost: Free to attend



Imparables, El Show | Louisville Palace

Imparables, El Show features two of Mexico's most popular comedians who will make U.S. audiences laugh so hard they'll cry! It's a comedy battle featuring their most popular characters, including El Vitor, Carmelo, La Celostina, El Policia de Transito, El Rancherito Chilo, Yahairo, La Litenciada and more. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: May 27, 18 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Imparables, El Show

Cost: $26+

SUNDAY

Celebrating Summer and Yom Ha'atzmaut | Jewish Community Center

Celebrate the opening of The J pools and Israeli Independence Day with a fun family festival. There will be pool games, arts & crafts, music, Israeli folk dancing lessons, family story walks, Israeli-inspired food, a bouncy house and much more! Guest pass fees for the pool will be waived during the festival so invite your friends even if they aren’t already members of The J.



When: May 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The J, 3600 Dutchman's Lane

Website: Jewish Community Center

Cost: Free to attend



Bluegrass, Brews and Brunch | Goodwood Brewing

Head out to Goodwood for Poses & Beermosas! Enjoy this hour long yoga class in the brewery. The garage doors will be open and fresh air flowing! This class is will be taught by Goodwood's very own Denise Ingle. The price for the class includes one beermosa, and you can stick around for Goodwood's Bluegrass, Brews & Brunch following the class!



When: May 28, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Poses and Beermosas

Cost: $10



Roger Waters: Us + Them | KFC Yum! Center

Roger Waters will return to North America in 2017 with a pioneering new tour, “Us + Them,” featuring classic Pink Floyd, some new songs and solo work. The tour, which will make a stop in Louisville at KFC Yum! Center on May 28, runs through the summer of 2017 and is promoted by AEG Live’s Concerts West.



When: May 28, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Roger Waters

Cost: $55+



Sketchy Stuff: Sauced Up Sunday | Kaiju

It's Memorial Day Weekend, with no work on Monday, so come party at Kaiju Sunday night and witness another round of Louisville's premier sketch comedy series, Sketchy Stuff! Doors open at 8 p.m. 21+ only.



When: May 28, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak S.

Website: Sketchy Stuff

Cost: $3



12th Annual Beatersville Car and Bike Show

Beatersville Car and Bike Show is a traditional rod and custom show that features pre-1968, cars, trucks and motorcycles from all over the mid-west. The 12th annual event will take place this Sunday in the Warehouse District at 15th and Portland Ave. The show will feature bands, vendors, the ever popular Miss Beatersville contest, food trucks, cash bar and much more.



When: May 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Front gate is at 1501 W. Main St.

Website: Beatersville Car and Bike Show

Cost: Free to attend