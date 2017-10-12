Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (October 13 - 15)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Garvin Gate Blues Festival | Old Louisville

This weekend, the Garvin Gate Blues Festival returns for its 22nd year of celebrating blues and the arts. Headlining this year’s festival is Andrew Alli & The Mainline, Frank Bang and The Cook County Kings, Tweed Funk and Tony O with Zora Young. In addition to live entertainment from two stages, the festival has an array of food and drink vendors and over 50 crafts booths.



When: October 13-14

Where: The Garvin Gate, 500 W. Oak St.

Website: Garvin Gate Blues Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Southern Symbols: Remembering Our Past and

Envisioning Our Future | Speed Art Museum

In association with the exhibition "Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art," the Speed Art Museum will host a public conversation led by prominent artists and historians exploring the South’s complex history and its symbols. How should we mark historical sites? Who do we commemorate? What do we want to say? Moderated discussions will follow presentations by historical experts and creative responses by artists. Registration required in advance.



When: October 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Southern Symbols

Cost: Free to attend



LO Presents: Why Beethoven? | The Kentucky Center

On Friday and Saturday, the Louisville Orchestra, led by Teddy Abrams, will perform Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony at the Kentucky Center. Through one piece of music, Teddy attempts to answer the questions: “Why is this one composer’s work so iconic? Why do so many of his pieces have such a great and lasting impact on society?” During the first half of the performance, Teddy will dive deeply into Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony in A Major with the Louisville Orchestra performing excerpts for illustration. During the second half of the concert the Orchestra will perform the work in its entirety.



When: October 13, 11 a.m. & October 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, Whitney Hall, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Why Beethoven?

Cost: $20-$85



Taste of St. Michael 2017 | St. Michael Church

The Taste of St. Michael returns, featuring food from around the world, including Lebanese, Syrian, Greek, Ethiopian, India, Russian and more! There will be traditional folk dancing, showcasing Arabic, Greek, Slavic, Indian and Ethiopian dances, and you can shop around the world in the gift shop filled with authentic jewelry, clothing and much more!



When: October 13, 4:30-10 p.m.

Where: St. Michael Church, 3701 Saint Michael Church Drive

Website: Taste of St. Michael

Cost: Free to attend



23rd Annual Belknap Fall Festival | Douglass Loop

Head to Douglass Loop in the Highlands for the 23rd annual Belknap Fall Festival! It's two days of great music, food and entertainment. Enjoy over 100 local artists, non-profits, and businesses with original art and demonstrations.



When: October 13, 6-11 p.m. & October 14, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Douglass Loop, 2200 Bardstown Road

Website: Belknap Fall Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon & Bats | Waldeck Mansion

This Friday, Second Chances Wildlife Center is hosting the Bourbon & Bats fundraiser at the historic Waldeck Mansion in Crestwood. Enjoy food catered by Brix Wine Bar, bourbon tasting from the Kentucky Artisian Distillery, a wine and bourbon bar, “Bourbon Jazz” by Billy Goat Strut Revue and a live and silent auction. There will even be an up close bat education experience! Each ticket includes dinner, one drink ticket and a commemorative bourbon glass. Cocktail attire is recommended. Must be 21 or over to attend this event.



When: October 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Waldeck Mansion, 5900 W. Hwy. 22, Crestwood

Website: Bourbon & Bats

Cost: $55



You're the Wurst Too | Copper & Kings

Get your buns over to Copper & Kings' for a second helping of You're The Wurst, an Oktoberfest-style party featuring handmade sausages inspired by the flavors of Germany. Enjoy an event-exclusive Marzen/Oktoberfest style beer brewed by Monnik Beer Co. and aged in a Copper & Kings Brandy barrel, as well as brandy and beer cocktails. The Rheingold Band and Kim Sorise will provide live music. The $30 admission includes your first drink and a full plate of food (2 handmade sausages, Brussels sprout salad, German potato salad, and fried sauerkraut balls). The $10 admission includes only your first drink, but plates of food will be sold for $20 each. 21+ only.



When: October 13, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: You're the Wurst Too

Cost: $10 or $30



Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returns! Head to Iroquois Park to see 5,000 illuminated pumpkins lining a quarter-mile trail, illuminated at night as an “art show” every day from dusk to 11 p.m. Over 100 pumpkins are carved into works of art, presented in themed scenes set to music. This remarkable event runs every day from

October 12 to November 5.



When: October 12-November 5, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 2120 Rundill Road

Website: Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

Cost: $12 for adults; $9 for children

SATURDAY

Wine on the River 2017

This Saturday, sample wine from national and international vineyards at Louisville’s 3rd Annual Wine on the River. The “Around the World” focuses on cultural regions with wine and food in each selected area. Food will be available for purchase.



When: October 14, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, 1101 River Road

Website: Wine on the River

Cost: $55+ GA; $75+ VIP



Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival

Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival will include a corn maze, an obstacle course, pumpkins, pony rides, hayrides, arts & crafts, games with prizes, a kids' costume parade, The Squallis Puppeteers, farm fresh food, live music and more! Parking is $15 per car, and proceeds will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank and Foxhollow Farm’s Outreach Program.



When: October 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Fall Festival

Cost: $15 per car



Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival

To celebrate and promote this wonderful community resource, Bowman Field will be combining the Aviation Heritage Festival from last year AND the Spirit of 45 event to create the first Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival. This event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4-mile run around the airport presented by Independent Pilot Association benefiting Reach for Kids, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more. There will be 15-20 historical aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides, vintage cars, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors.



When: October 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. & October 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Bowman Field Terminal Building, 2815 Taylorsville Road

Website: Aviation & Military Heritage Festival

Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for 16 and under; free for 5 and under



Oktoberfest at ReSurfaced

ReSurfaced is hosting the first ever Oktoberfest with only Kentucky-based breweries! In addition to great bluegrass brews, there will be food trucks, live music and activities throughout the day. Attendees will vote for their favorite local brew, and the winner will go home with the Gilded Stein. Follow the link below for a list of participating breweries.



When: October 14, 2-9 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: Oktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



Southwest Community Festival

The annual Southwest Community Festival returns to Sun Valley Park this weekend! Enjoy a day of fun-filled family activities for everyone. The day kicks off with the Community Breakfast, followed by live entertainment provided by The Louisville Crashers, the River City Street Rods Car Show, vendor and food booths and much more!



When: October 14, 9-5 p.m.

Where: Sun Valley Park, 6616 Ashby Lane

Website: Southwest Community Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Open Air Fair

Join Sullivan University for the second Louisville Open Air Fair! For this fall edition, enjoy a chili cook-off, a dog costume contest and tons of harvest fun! Come explore some of the city’s finest local crafts, artwork, produce, jewelry and more. With catering from Julep’s and fresh bread from Sullivan’s Bakery, there will be plenty of food and fun! This event will be located in the parking lot in front of Sullivan University’s College of Pharmacy, directly across the street from the main campus.



When: October 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Sullivan University, 2100 Gardiner Lane

Website: Open Air Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Halloween Family Day | Frazier Museum

This Saturday is Frazier's Halloween-themed family day. Activities for the day include a demo station with professional makeup and FX artist Izzie Frost, The Table of Fears, and Halloween print-making. Nosferatu – the classic, and original vampire silent-movie from 1922 – will be shown on a continual loop. In addition, the Frazier's teaching artists have created an fun, hilarious, family-friendly and accurate version

of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.



When: October 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Halloween Family Day

Cost: $12 GA; $8 kids; free for Frazier Members

SUNDAY

Journal Entries: A Musical | Tim Faulkner Gallery

This Sunday, head to the Tim Faulkner Gallery for a special one-day-only musical production. “Journal Entries” will take you for a ride through life’s emotional journeys and show you the healing power of drama, music and art. Get there early for the cocktail hour, beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy cocktails and a free buffet, and get your picture taken on the red carpet before heading into the show. “Journal Entries” will start promptly at 7 p.m., with one 15-minute intermission. This is a 21+ event.



When: October 15, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Journal Entries

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door



2017 Uspiritus Harvest for Hope Community Festival

The Uspiritus Harvest for Hope Community Festival is this Sunday. This family-friendly festival is complete with carnival games, arts and crafts, climbing wall, inflatables, food vendors and live music from the Hoots, Small Time Napoleon and The Tunesmiths. Food Vendors include 502 cafe, Fresh Out the Box and SnoWhat Snoballs. Proceeds from this event will benefit Uspiritus.



When: October 15, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Uspiritus: Bellewood Campus, 11103 Park Road

Website: Harvest for Hope

Cost: Free to attend



Annual Antique Car Show on the Square | Corydon

Enjoy a fall afternoon on the Historic Downtown Corydon Square walking among the sleek lines and the colorful hues of a wide array of antique automobiles. To qualify as an antique automobile, the auto must be 25 years or older.



When: October 15, 11:00-4:00 PM

Where: Historic Downtown, Corydon

Website: Annual Antique Car Show

Cost: Free to attend



2017 IRONMAN Louisville

IRONMAN is coming to Louisville this weekend on it's new date, Sunday, October 15. Participants will swim in the Ohio to start before transitioning to the 112-mile bike ride then finishing with a 26.2-mile running course, culminating at the finish line at Fourth Street Live! This year's IRONMAN Louisville has 40 qualifying spots for next year's IRONMAN World Championship.



When: October 15

Where: Finishes at Fourth Street Live

Website: IRONMAN

Cost: See website

Cover Photo: Pexels.com