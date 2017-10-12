Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (October 13 - 15)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.
FRIDAY
Garvin Gate Blues Festival | Old Louisville
This weekend, the Garvin Gate Blues Festival returns for its 22nd year of celebrating blues and the arts. Headlining this year’s festival is Andrew Alli & The Mainline, Frank Bang and The Cook County Kings, Tweed Funk and Tony O with Zora Young. In addition to live entertainment from two stages, the festival has an array of food and drink vendors and over 50 crafts booths.
When: October 13-14
Where: The Garvin Gate, 500 W. Oak St.
Website: Garvin Gate Blues Festival
Cost: Free to attend
Southern Symbols: Remembering Our Past and
Envisioning Our Future | Speed Art Museum
In association with the exhibition "Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art," the Speed Art Museum will host a public conversation led by prominent artists and historians exploring the South’s complex history and its symbols. How should we mark historical sites? Who do we commemorate? What do we want to say? Moderated discussions will follow presentations by historical experts and creative responses by artists. Registration required in advance.
When: October 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Southern Symbols
Cost: Free to attend
LO Presents: Why Beethoven? | The Kentucky Center
On Friday and Saturday, the Louisville Orchestra, led by Teddy Abrams, will perform Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony at the Kentucky Center. Through one piece of music, Teddy attempts to answer the questions: “Why is this one composer’s work so iconic? Why do so many of his pieces have such a great and lasting impact on society?” During the first half of the performance, Teddy will dive deeply into Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony in A Major with the Louisville Orchestra performing excerpts for illustration. During the second half of the concert the Orchestra will perform the work in its entirety.
When: October 13, 11 a.m. & October 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, Whitney Hall, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Why Beethoven?
Cost: $20-$85
Taste of St. Michael 2017 | St. Michael Church
The Taste of St. Michael returns, featuring food from around the world, including Lebanese, Syrian, Greek, Ethiopian, India, Russian and more! There will be traditional folk dancing, showcasing Arabic, Greek, Slavic, Indian and Ethiopian dances, and you can shop around the world in the gift shop filled with authentic jewelry, clothing and much more!
When: October 13, 4:30-10 p.m.
Where: St. Michael Church, 3701 Saint Michael Church Drive
Website: Taste of St. Michael
Cost: Free to attend
23rd Annual Belknap Fall Festival | Douglass Loop
Head to Douglass Loop in the Highlands for the 23rd annual Belknap Fall Festival! It's two days of great music, food and entertainment. Enjoy over 100 local artists, non-profits, and businesses with original art and demonstrations.
When: October 13, 6-11 p.m. & October 14, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Douglass Loop, 2200 Bardstown Road
Website: Belknap Fall Festival
Cost: Free to attend
Bourbon & Bats | Waldeck Mansion
This Friday, Second Chances Wildlife Center is hosting the Bourbon & Bats fundraiser at the historic Waldeck Mansion in Crestwood. Enjoy food catered by Brix Wine Bar, bourbon tasting from the Kentucky Artisian Distillery, a wine and bourbon bar, “Bourbon Jazz” by Billy Goat Strut Revue and a live and silent auction. There will even be an up close bat education experience! Each ticket includes dinner, one drink ticket and a commemorative bourbon glass. Cocktail attire is recommended. Must be 21 or over to attend this event.
When: October 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Waldeck Mansion, 5900 W. Hwy. 22, Crestwood
Website: Bourbon & Bats
Cost: $55
You're the Wurst Too | Copper & Kings
Get your buns over to Copper & Kings' for a second helping of You're The Wurst, an Oktoberfest-style party featuring handmade sausages inspired by the flavors of Germany. Enjoy an event-exclusive Marzen/Oktoberfest style beer brewed by Monnik Beer Co. and aged in a Copper & Kings Brandy barrel, as well as brandy and beer cocktails. The Rheingold Band and Kim Sorise will provide live music. The $30 admission includes your first drink and a full plate of food (2 handmade sausages, Brussels sprout salad, German potato salad, and fried sauerkraut balls). The $10 admission includes only your first drink, but plates of food will be sold for $20 each. 21+ only.
When: October 13, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: You're the Wurst Too
Cost: $10 or $30
Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returns! Head to Iroquois Park to see 5,000 illuminated pumpkins lining a quarter-mile trail, illuminated at night as an “art show” every day from dusk to 11 p.m. Over 100 pumpkins are carved into works of art, presented in themed scenes set to music. This remarkable event runs every day from
October 12 to November 5.
When: October 12-November 5, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Iroquois Park, 2120 Rundill Road
Website: Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
Cost: $12 for adults; $9 for children
SATURDAY
Wine on the River 2017
This Saturday, sample wine from national and international vineyards at Louisville’s 3rd Annual Wine on the River. The “Around the World” focuses on cultural regions with wine and food in each selected area. Food will be available for purchase.
When: October 14, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Big Four Lawn, 1101 River Road
Website: Wine on the River
Cost: $55+ GA; $75+ VIP
Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival
Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival will include a corn maze, an obstacle course, pumpkins, pony rides, hayrides, arts & crafts, games with prizes, a kids' costume parade, The Squallis Puppeteers, farm fresh food, live music and more! Parking is $15 per car, and proceeds will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank and Foxhollow Farm’s Outreach Program.
When: October 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood
Website: Fall Festival
Cost: $15 per car
Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival
To celebrate and promote this wonderful community resource, Bowman Field will be combining the Aviation Heritage Festival from last year AND the Spirit of 45 event to create the first Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival. This event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4-mile run around the airport presented by Independent Pilot Association benefiting Reach for Kids, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more. There will be 15-20 historical aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides, vintage cars, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors.
When: October 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. & October 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Bowman Field Terminal Building, 2815 Taylorsville Road
Website: Aviation & Military Heritage Festival
Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for 16 and under; free for 5 and under
Oktoberfest at ReSurfaced
ReSurfaced is hosting the first ever Oktoberfest with only Kentucky-based breweries! In addition to great bluegrass brews, there will be food trucks, live music and activities throughout the day. Attendees will vote for their favorite local brew, and the winner will go home with the Gilded Stein. Follow the link below for a list of participating breweries.
When: October 14, 2-9 p.m.
Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.
Website: Oktoberfest
Cost: Free to attend
Southwest Community Festival
The annual Southwest Community Festival returns to Sun Valley Park this weekend! Enjoy a day of fun-filled family activities for everyone. The day kicks off with the Community Breakfast, followed by live entertainment provided by The Louisville Crashers, the River City Street Rods Car Show, vendor and food booths and much more!
When: October 14, 9-5 p.m.
Where: Sun Valley Park, 6616 Ashby Lane
Website: Southwest Community Festival
Cost: Free to attend
Louisville Open Air Fair
Join Sullivan University for the second Louisville Open Air Fair! For this fall edition, enjoy a chili cook-off, a dog costume contest and tons of harvest fun! Come explore some of the city’s finest local crafts, artwork, produce, jewelry and more. With catering from Julep’s and fresh bread from Sullivan’s Bakery, there will be plenty of food and fun! This event will be located in the parking lot in front of Sullivan University’s College of Pharmacy, directly across the street from the main campus.
When: October 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Sullivan University, 2100 Gardiner Lane
Website: Open Air Fair
Cost: Free to attend
Halloween Family Day | Frazier Museum
This Saturday is Frazier's Halloween-themed family day. Activities for the day include a demo station with professional makeup and FX artist Izzie Frost, The Table of Fears, and Halloween print-making. Nosferatu – the classic, and original vampire silent-movie from 1922 – will be shown on a continual loop. In addition, the Frazier's teaching artists have created an fun, hilarious, family-friendly and accurate version
of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
When: October 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.
Website: Halloween Family Day
Cost: $12 GA; $8 kids; free for Frazier Members
SUNDAY
Journal Entries: A Musical | Tim Faulkner Gallery
This Sunday, head to the Tim Faulkner Gallery for a special one-day-only musical production. “Journal Entries” will take you for a ride through life’s emotional journeys and show you the healing power of drama, music and art. Get there early for the cocktail hour, beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy cocktails and a free buffet, and get your picture taken on the red carpet before heading into the show. “Journal Entries” will start promptly at 7 p.m., with one 15-minute intermission. This is a 21+ event.
When: October 15, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.
Website: Journal Entries
Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door
2017 Uspiritus Harvest for Hope Community Festival
The Uspiritus Harvest for Hope Community Festival is this Sunday. This family-friendly festival is complete with carnival games, arts and crafts, climbing wall, inflatables, food vendors and live music from the Hoots, Small Time Napoleon and The Tunesmiths. Food Vendors include 502 cafe, Fresh Out the Box and SnoWhat Snoballs. Proceeds from this event will benefit Uspiritus.
When: October 15, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Uspiritus: Bellewood Campus, 11103 Park Road
Website: Harvest for Hope
Cost: Free to attend
Annual Antique Car Show on the Square | Corydon
Enjoy a fall afternoon on the Historic Downtown Corydon Square walking among the sleek lines and the colorful hues of a wide array of antique automobiles. To qualify as an antique automobile, the auto must be 25 years or older.
When: October 15, 11:00-4:00 PM
Where: Historic Downtown, Corydon
Website: Annual Antique Car Show
Cost: Free to attend
2017 IRONMAN Louisville
IRONMAN is coming to Louisville this weekend on it's new date, Sunday, October 15. Participants will swim in the Ohio to start before transitioning to the 112-mile bike ride then finishing with a 26.2-mile running course, culminating at the finish line at Fourth Street Live! This year's IRONMAN Louisville has 40 qualifying spots for next year's IRONMAN World Championship.
When: October 15
Where: Finishes at Fourth Street Live
Website: IRONMAN
Cost: See website
Cover Photo: Pexels.com