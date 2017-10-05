Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (October 6 - 8)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

2017 St. James Court Art Show

The St. James Court Art Show returns this weekend! Come enjoy this juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show, held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville. During this three-day event you’ll find works of art in 17 artistic mediums, from clay to wood, created by over 700 talented artists. With so much to choose from, you’re sure to discover your next must-have treasure. And if you are in need of refreshment during your search, just stop at one the many food vendors for a rejuvenating snack and beverage.



When: October 6-7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & October 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: St. James Court, Old Louisville

Website: St. James Court Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Main Street Association Progressive Dinner

Eat your way through the heart of downtown Louisville at the Main Street Association Progressive Dinner. This unique dinner experience will take you to four different venues along Main Street. Transportation is provided as you eat and drink the night away. You’ll start with appetizers at the Kentucky Science Center from 6-7:30 p.m., and then head to The Ice House for dinner from 7-9:30 p.m. The third course, dessert, will be served at SCENE at the Kentucky Center from 9-10:30 p.m. Finish the night off in style at the Unofficial After-Party at the Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown.



When: October 6, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Starts at the Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: Main Street Association Progressive Dinner

Cost: $125 for single ticket



Butchertown Porktoberfest 2017 | Copper & Kings

Head to Copper & Kings for Porktoberfest 2017, a BBQ and pork inspired culinary competition that benefits the Butchertown Neighborhood Association. Porktoberfest will feature some of Louisville's coolest restaurants, chefs, food artisans and specialty purveyors all showcasing the best of our city's amazing culinary landscape. In addition to the delicious food, guests will enjoy craft beer, cocktails and great live music.



When: October 6, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Porktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend; $2 for one food or drink tasting ticket



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Each First Friday night, the ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer.



When: October 6, 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Old Lou Brew | Edison Center

Right after the first day of the St. James Art Show, head to Old Lou Brew, a new craft beer festival benefitting the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. The brewers will pour, the food trucks will cook and the musicians will play! Participating breweries include: Akasha, Against the Grain, BBC, Falls City, Great Flood, Holsopple, Mile Wide, Monnik and Old Louisville Brewery. Tickets include a full-size craft beer from any participating brewery, plus live music from Bridge 19. 21+ only.



When: October 6, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Edison Center, 701 W. Ormsby Ave.

Website: Old Lou Brew

Cost: $6



Oktoberfest Sip & Stroll | Downtown Jeffersonville

Sample beers and wines at the Jeffersonville Oktoberfest Sip & Stroll. There will be live music on sidewalks, free trolley rides and Oktoberfest-themed food, including hot dogs at the Vintage Fire Museum, brats at The Red Yeti and warm pretzels at Big Four Burgers + Beer. If you wear an Oktoberfest-themed outfit or accessory, you can enter the prize giveaway.



When: October 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Jeffersonville

Website: Oktoberfest Sip & Stroll

Cost: $15 in advance; $20 day of



Opening Reception for "In Tens: A Single Century to Live" by Margaret Archambault | Tim Faulkner Gallery

"In Tens: A Single Century to Live" is a new collection of large scale paintings from Tim Faulkner's very own Margaret Archambault. Her work is both a reflective personal experience and an investigatory excursion that reminds us all to live each day as the "best you that you can be." Appetizers will be provided by The Mayan Cafe, and cocktails will be served at the TFG Bar. The show will hang through November 4th.



When: October 6, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

2017 KMAC Bourbon Bash

Don't miss KMAC's Bourbon Bash this Saturday! Enjoy three floors of bourbon and art as you experience tastings from Kentucky's finest distilleries, along with culinary pairings by Chef Paul Skulas of Portage House. Be a part of KMAC's interactive art experiences as you engage with guest artists. Buy raffle tickets for the chance to win prizes including vacations, concert tickets and a bottle of 15-year Pappy Van Winkle. Finally, dance the night away with GlitterTitz.



When: October 7, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Bourbon Bash

Cost: $100 admission; $25 raffle ticket



Germantown Oktoberfest | Goss Ave.

This weekend, celebrate Oktoberfest in Germantown with music by Squeeze-bot, Sam Adam's Stein Hoisting Regional Contest, a Traditional German Dress Contest (Men's & Women's), a stein racing contest, Hammerschlagen and more games! And of course, enjoy German food and plenty of beer.



When: October 7, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Goss Ave., Germantown

Website: Germantown Oktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



Nunnlea Craft Fair | Nunnlea Historic Home

The Nunnlea Historic Home is presenting the 12th annual Nunnlea Craft Fair with all local and regional artists. Our 50 screened craft artists offer a wide range of products from pottery, textiles, jewelry, glass, wood, metal and more! And you can enjoy a homemade lunch from the cafe inside the house.



When: October 7-8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Nunnlea Historic Home, 1940 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Website: Nunnlea Craft Fair

Cost: Free To attend



The Lone Bellow | Headliners

The Lone Bellow is touring to promote their new album, Walk into a Storm, including a stop at Headliners! Head down Lexington Road for a night of Brooklyn country music. They'll be joined by indie-rock band Mt. Joy from Philadelphia. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: October 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: The Lone Bellow

Cost: $20 in advance



Boa | Zanzabar

Forged deep in the dirty basements of Louisville, Boa is a three-piece indie-rock band that blends elements of psychedelic, funk and rock music in an uniquely impressive way. What they lack in numbers, they make up for with soulful, well constructed harmonies and meaningful lyrics. Check them out at Zanzabar this Saturday.



When: October 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Boa

Cost: $5



Bourbon and B-Sides | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Bourbon and B-Sides celebrates Kentucky’s rich bourbon heritage, featuring art curated specifically for the event and eclectic blends of music to enhance the overall experience. The goal is to provide a platform that increases awareness of America’s Native Spirit (bourbon), while also serving as a nexus for music and art aficionados, creatives and anyone looking for a progressive alternative to a typical night out. Bourbon and B-Sides is the monthly event you don’t want to miss!



When: October 7, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Bourbon and B-Sides

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

South Points Buy Local Fair | Iroquois Amphitheater

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the 2nd Annual South Points Buy Local Fair this Sunday at the Iroquois Amphitheater. The fair is aimed at encouraging locals to find diversity and adventure in South Louisville and will feature South Louisville independent businesses, music, kid’s area, food court, craft beer, local wine, pumpkins and more. Admission and parking are free.



When: October 8, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: South Points Buy Local Fair

Cost: Free to attend



2017 Louisville Cocktail Competition

The 2017 Louisville Cocktail Competition, celebrating the region’s rich cocktail history, is this Sunday! The Louisville community is invited to partake in the competition that features Louisville’s best bars and bartenders. Follow the link below for a full list of participants. Food will be available from LOX, the new lunch/brunch concept from the partners of RYE.



When: October 8, 4-6 p.m.

Where: The Green Building, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Cocktail Competition

Cost: $10 admission + 1 drink ticket



Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest | Cherokee Park

Head to Cherokee Park this Sunday for the Big Rock Jazz and Blues Fest! Held in the Big Rock area of Cherokee Park, the featured musicians for this festival include 502 Vintage Keys, Queen Delphine & the Crown Jewels and Mike Tracy with Hora Certa. There will also be a silent auction in the pavilion at 1:30 p.m.



When: October 8, 1-6:30 p.m.

Where: Cherokee Park, 2199 Park Boundary Road

Website: Jazz & Blues Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch!

Check out the next Le Moo Le Femme drag brunch this Sunday! Choose from 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. performances. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show!



When: October 8, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Femme Drag Brunch

Cost: $35 plus tax & gratuity



Emerson String Quartet 40th Anniversary Concert | Comstock Hall

The Chamber Music Society of Louisville presents the Emerson String Quartet in their 40th Anniversary season performance. Festivities include a special presentation to the Emerson and a champagne and cake reception on the stage following the performance.



When: October 8, 3 p.m.

Where: Comstock Hall, 150 Brandeis Ave.

Website: Emerson Anniversary Concert

Cost: Free to attend