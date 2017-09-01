Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (September 1 - 3)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

WorldFest 2017

WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, celebrates its 15th anniversary with four days of expanded world food, music, dance, culture and education this Labor Day weekend. With over 100 languages spoken in the Louisville public schools and 35 percent of the city’s population growth over the past 15 years coming from international residents from over 150 different countries throughout the world, Louisville is more culturally diverse than ever before.



When: September 1-3

Where: The Belvedere, 485 W. Main St.

Website: WorldFest

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Each First Friday night, the ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer.



When: September 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Half-Day Louisville Sightseeing Tour

Go deep into Louisville’s history and heritage on a sightseeing tour! Each four-hour tour travels past numerous local sites like Whiskey Row and the city’s Cast Iron District, Falls of the Ohio and its stunning skyline view, historic homes in Old Louisville, landmarks of hometown heroes like Muhammad Ali and colorful murals in up-and-coming neighborhoods Butchertown and NuLu. Your expert tour leader will share fun facts and in-depth details as you explore sights old and new on this urban adventure.



When: September 1, 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Where: Mint Julep Tours, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Sightseeing Tour

Cost: $59



Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

Louisville's monthly pop-up Flea Market is this weekend! As usual, there will be food trucks, 200+ vendors, craft beer, summer cocktails and lots of entertainment! Friday will feature a reading by Louisville Literary Arts and music by Squeeze-bot. Saturday and Sunday feature free yoga classes, and on Sunday kids can climb for free with Climb NuLu. In the event of rain, the market will be cancelled and moved to next weekend. Stay up to date on Facebook.



When: September 1-3, see website for times

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off

Cost: Free to attend



PRF BBQ Louisville 2017

PRF stands for Premiere Rock Forum, and you know what BBQ means. So how does a festival based around them sound? Great music and delicious food are at the heart of PRF BBQ, and you can't go wrong with that. The national festival is hosting an event in Louisville this weekend, so don't miss out. Follow the link below for the lineup.



When: September 1-3

Where: Mag Bar, 1398 S. Second St. and The Cure Lounge,1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: PRF BBQ

Cost: Free to attend



Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches | Actors Theatre

A web of friends, lovers, and strangers try to make sense of the world in the midst of the AIDS crisis. And then a celestial messenger comes crashing through the ceiling—literally. A Pulitzer Prize-winning meditation on American politics, religion,

power, sexuality, and justice.



When: September 1,

Where: Actors Theatre

Website: Angels in America

Cost: Free to attend



ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build Summer 2017

Visitors can look forward to creative activities like ReSurfaced Field Day, where participants can compete in a variety of games. An eclectic mix of local music will again be a huge focus for the venue with a number of prominent local musicians slated to perform, and the ground floor of the Forest Giant container will serve as a curated art gallery featuring different local artists each month. And of course, there will be plenty of food and drinks. This weekend's theme? Dodgeballs and DJs.



When: September 1-2, 4-11 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: ReSurfaced

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular 2017

One of the nations finest flea markets with dealers from across the country featuring over 1000 booths of antiques, collectibles, bath and body, jewelry,

surplus, crafts, candles and more.



When: September 1-2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & September 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Kentucky Flea Market

Cost: Free to attend



Brooks Ritter & the Lower Lights + Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery

Louisville musician Brooks Ritter and his band perform everything from country to soul to indie rock. Indianapolis native Joshua Powell’s band, the Great Train Robbery, was conceived in 2011 and revolves around a rotation of collaborating musicians. Since then, they’ve released two EPs and two full-length albums.



When: September 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Zanzabar

Cost: $8

SATURDAY

Kentucky Music and Bourbon Experience

It’s hard to keep track of all the bourbon festivals in Louisville during the summer, but this one is worth checking out. Drink bourbon, eat delicious food and listen to great music. Saturday features great bluegrass bands, and Sunday features rock, ending with the popular Louisville Crashers.



When: September 2-3, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Kentucky Music and Bourbon Experience

Cost: $10 a day



Fleur de Flea Vintage Antique Market

You never know what you might find at the Fleur de Flea! Vendors from all over Kentuckiana are set-up selling their one of a kind goods, including vintage clothing, books, records, primitives, antiques, collectibles and so much more. Plenty of local food trucks, farmers and Kentucky proud products will also be there.



When: September 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: Free to attend



The Living Room Series: Native Harrow & Phourist and the Photons

The Living Room Series is excited to present a special double-header this Saturday, featuring Native Harrow and Phourist & the Photons. Songwriter Devin Tuel's project Native Harrow can be described as a thinking woman's psychedelic-pop-folk. (Don't worry, thinking men will like it too.) The music of Louisville band Phourist & the Photons (self-described as "Cinematic-Piano-Folk-Melodic-Ambient-Prog" and "a cross between Grizzly Bear and Elton John") will pair perfectly. Home-cooked food is provided, and you can bring your own beer.



When: September 2, 7 p.m.

Where: The Living Room Series, 1028 Garvin Place,

Website: Living Room Series

Cost: $10 suggested donation



Louisville City FC vs. Charlotte Battery

Cheer on the boys in purple this Saturday, as LouCity takes on their rivals from Charlotte! LouCity games are always tons of fun for the whole family, whether you're a soccer fan or not. If you haven't been, this is the perfect time!



When: September 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: LouCity

Cost: $16+



First Saturday Show: The Emperor's New Clothes | Squallis Puppeteers

Squallis' first Saturday shows return! Come see a brand new show based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Emperor's New Clothes." In this version, funny animal puppets in fancy knickers and ruffles, bearing a striking resemblance to certain political figures of today, encourage the audience to think about power, class, money and farm animal fashions. Come laugh at this funny political satire for children and adults.

Best for ages 5 and up.



When: September 2, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: The Emperor's New Clothes

Cost: $5



Hillbilly Revival | The Butchertown Social

Head to Story Avenue to hear Hillbilly Revival tickle the strings! They'll be delivering a mix of traditional bluegrass, not-so-traditional covers and a murder ballad or two.

When: September 2, 9-11 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Hillbilly Revival

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Speed Cinema Presents the Best of the Annecy Animation Film Festival

Launched in 1960, the Annecy International Animation Festival is one of the most venerable programs focusing on animated feature films, short films, ads, student films and work made for streaming platforms. This program features 10 short works focusing on super heroes, animals on the hunt and a troop of diving giraffes. 2011-2014, France, video, in French with English subtitles, 62 minutes.

When: September 3, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Speed Cinema

Cost: Free to attend



Island Escape Ultra Reggae Day Party | Galaxie

Head to Galaxie for a reggae party like no other. Celebrate the holiday weekend by staying up all night on Sunday! There will be great drinks, DJs and Jamaican food.

When: September 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Galaxie

Website: Island Escape

Cost: $7+



Comedy Attack | Kaiju

Join a great group of Louisville stand-up comics at Kaiju this Sunday. What better way to end the weekend than by laughing your socks off? Open mic format, sign-ups on location - and completely free!

When: September 3, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Comedy Attack

Cost: Free to attend



First Sunday Nature Hike | Bernheim Forest

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month. Registration is not required. Just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. Hikes last approximately one hour.



When: September 3, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: Nature Hike

Cost: Free to attend; $5 environmental impact fee still applies