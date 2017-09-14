Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (September 15 - 17)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival

Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a eight-day extravaganza that has become a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown and culminates in the three-day festival weekend. It is through the efforts of The Chamber that the Festival now hosts a motorcycle rally, car show, golf scramble, 5K, parade, balloon glow, children’s playground, live entertainment and over 200 arts, crafts and commercial booths. See the website for festival times.



When: September 15-17

Where: Gaslight Square, 10434 Watterson Trail

Website: Gaslight Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Kick Down 2017 | Barret Bar

Get ready for the Kentucky Kick Down, a 3-day vintage motorcycle festival! Gather Friday evening at The Barret Bar with live music and libations. Saturday starts with the Big Sid Memorial Ride, followed by the Kick Down from noon to 10 p.m., including live music, vendors, food trucks, Miss KKD contest, pool tourney, pit bike stunt show and of course the bike show at The Barret Bar and surrounding streets in the historic Highlands neighborhood. Sunday morning meet up at H Garage and Retrowrench vintage motorcycle shop for coffee and doughnuts, socializing and rides before heading home.



When: September 15-17

Where: The Barret Bar, 1012 Barret Ave.

Website: Kentucky Kick Down

Cost: $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free



Jug Band Jubilee Jam

Bring your jugs (or just your ears) and get down with musicians from the National Jug Band Jubilee the night before the main event. You can join in and jam or just sit back and enjoy.



When: September 15, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing , 636 E. Main St.

Website: Jug Band Jam

Cost: Free to attend



ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build

Look forward to creative activities like ReSurfaced Field Day, where participants can compete in a variety of games. An eclectic mix of local music will be a huge focus for the venue with a number of prominent local musicians slated to perform, and the ground floor of the Forest Giant container will serve as a curated art gallery featuring different local artists each month. And of course, there will be plenty of food and drinks.



When: September 15-16, 4-11 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: ReSurfaced

Cost: Free to attend



4th Annual Smoketown GetDown for Democracy

Kentuckians For The Commonwealth presents the 4th Annual Smoketown GetDown for Democracy! The Smoketown GetDown is a free block party powered by the people and open to the public, with live entertainment and local food and beer. It features voter registration, Smoketown organizations, live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks and a West Sixth beer garden.



When: September 15, 4-10 p.m.

Where: KFTC, 735 Lampton St.

Website: GetDown for Democracy

Cost: Free to attend



Groundbreaking Ceremony | Waterfront Botanical Gardens

The wait is finally over! Join Waterfront Botanical Gardens, state and local figures, and other WBG supporters for the official Community Groundbreaking Ceremony. Enjoy light refreshments, live music and a few words from key speakers.



When: September 15, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Botanical Gardens Site, 1410 Frankfort Ave. at River Road

Website: Groundbreaking Ceremony

Cost: Free to attend



Friday Movie Night: Viewer’s Choice | Louisville Zoo

Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. The votes are in! The viewer’s choice winner Beauty and the Beast (2017) will be screened. The Zoo Crew will provide free entertainment before the show. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs. The movie starts at sundown.



When: September 15, 6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Friday Movie Night

Cost: Free for members; $5 after 5 p.m. for non-members



Kentuckiana Authors Book Blitz | Jeffersonville

Kentuckiana Authors presents their 3rd annual Book Blitz! KABB will be at the foot of the pedestrian bridge in Jeffersonville this Friday from 6-10 p.m. Come down to Jeffersonville's trolley hop, stroll the shops and visit the Book Blitz to find your new favorite author. USA Today, NY Times, and Amazon bestselling authors will be there to sign.



When: September 15, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Big Four Bridge, 300 Spring St., Jeffersonville

Website: Kentuckiana Authors Book Blitz

Cost: Free to attend



Comedy in the Park | Gateway Park

Enjoy a night of laughs at the first-ever Clarksville Parks and Recreation “Comedy in the Park” night. Two national touring comedians will be performing a free show on the event lawn at Gateway Park in Clarksville. All jokes will be clean and centered around family and married life. Be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this night of laughs! Snacks will be available for purchase, and coolers are welcome. No smoking, alcohol

or pets are allowed in the park.



When: September 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville

Website: Comedy in the Park

Cost: Free to attend



Ariadne auf Naxos | Brown Theatre

Sung in English and German with English supertitles, Ariadne auf Naxos is an unexpected mash up of traditional tragic opera and romantic farce. In this opera-within-an-opera, a company is forced to perform a newly commission pieced based on the myth of Ariadne simultaneously on the same stage as a rowdy Commedia dell’Arte performers. The result - theatrical fireworks that will have you crying tears of tenderness and laughter.



When: September 15, 8 p.m. & September 17, 2 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Ariadne auf Naxos

Cost: $39+

SATURDAY

Louisville Pride Festival

The Louisville Pride Foundation is proud to announce the 3rd Annual Louisville Pride Festival, a celebration of the spirit of Louisville coming together as one. The 2017 Louisville Pride Festival is scheduled to take place this Saturday on Bardstown Road in the Highlands from noon to 11 p.m. The event is all ages, family friendly, free and open to the public.



When: September 16, noon-11 p.m.

Where: Bardstown Road, from Grinstead to Beechwood

Website: Pride Festival

Cost: Free to attend



2017 National Jug Band Jubilee

Head to the Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park for the 2017 National Jug Band Jubilee, celebrating the history of jug band music in Louisville. This year, there will also be kids' activities, jug band workshops, merchandise and vendors selling local food, beer and wine. Follow the link below for the music lineup.



When: September 16, noon-10 p.m.

Where: Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road

Website: Jug Band Jubilee

Cost: Free to attend



First Annual Homebrew Fair | Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Join the Cultivators for Waterfront Botanical Gardens and other guests for the First Annual Homebrew Fair, part of the much anticipated Groundbreaking weekend festivities. Compete in the homebrew contest, check out vendors, learn about the agriculture and craftsmanship of brewing beer and celebrate the brewing

culture here in the local community.



When: September 16, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Botanical Gardens Site, 1410 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Homebrew Fair

Cost: $10



Bryson Tiller | KFC Yum! Center

Bryson Tiller has announced a tour behind his new album True to Self. Joining Tiller on the "Set It Off Tour" are Metro Boomin, R&B singer H.E.R. and other special guests. They’re set to play North American shows—including a concert at the KFC Yum! Center in Tiller’s hometown of Louisville—in August and September. True to Self is Bryson Tiller’s second album, following his 2015 breakout record T R A P S O U L.



When: September 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Bryson Tiller

Cost: $39.50+



The Fall Flea | Downtown New Albany

Head to New Albany this Saturday for the Fall Flea, a large outdoor vintage urban market. Like all good flea markets, there will be food, craft beer, live music and over 100 vendors selling shabby chic, vintage, antique, hip apparel, decorative items and more.



When: September 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown, 37 Bank St., New Albany

Website: Fall Flea

Cost: Free to attend



International Fair | South Central Regional Library

The South Central Regional Library is hosting its first-ever International Fair this Saturday! This day-long multicultural celebration will feature cuisine, music and dance from around the world, including presentations on Tai Chi, Salsa dancing, yoga and Turkish coffee. The free event will also include performances by Flamenco Louisville, a bilingual storytime, belly dancing and more!



When: September 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: International Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Fall Festival | Franciscan Healthcare Center

Join Franciscan Healthcare Center for their annual Fall Festival! Enjoy live music, raffles, door prizes, festival games, a petting zoo, a bounce house and plenty of food, all for free!



When: September 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Franciscan Healthcare Center, 3625 Fern Valley Road

Website: Fall Festival

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Head to Waterfront Park for the first ever Louisville food truck and craft beer festival! All your favorite food trucks will be there, as well as plenty national and local craft beers. What more is there to say?



When: September 17, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 401 River Road

Website: Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Cost: GA, $5+; VIP, $20+



reGeneration Fair | Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Join Waterfront Botanical Gardens for this annual, family-friendly fair! There will be environmental demonstrations (such as beekeeping and water filtration), crafts, animals, live music, food trucks, drinks and more! Louisville Visual Art will also be on site hosting their plein-air paint out, with judging and artwork sales at 3 p.m.



When: September 17, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Botanical Gardens Site, 1410 Frankfort Ave.

Website: reGeneration Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Millers Folly Bluegrass | Red Herring Restaurant

Millers Folly Bluegrass Band will be performing at Red Herring this Sunday! Come out and support local music and local dining!



When: September 17, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Red Herring Restaurant, 1757 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Red Herring

Cost: Free to attend



Lights, Camera, Levee! | Levee at the River House

Levee at the River House and Louisville Film Society are partnering to host “Lights, Camera, Levee!” These movie nights will feature a series of outdoor film screenings that will take place on the expansive lawn and patio overlooking the river. The series kicks off this Sunday, with a screening of the 2017 science fiction film, War for the Planet of the Apes (rated PG-13).



When: September 17, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Levee at the River House, 3015 River Road

Website: Lights, Camera, Levee!

Cost: Free



Doggie Dip | Jewish Community Center

Join The J in celebrating the end of summer and the end of pool season by taking your furry family member for a swim in the family pool! Dogs must be with their owners at all times and must have proof of vaccination to enter the pool area.



When: September 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Doggie Dip

Cost: Free to attend



Community Block Party | Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media will celebrate the completion of its newly renovated headquarters on South Fourth Street with a community block party this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. (between Chestnut Street and The Louisville Palace). The free event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, hands-on family activities, live music, tours of the building and a visit by NPR president and CEO Jarl Mohn. The event will also feature performances by artists in The Louisville Accord, including Jecorey "1200" Arthur. Teddy Abrams and Arthur will preview a selection from an original work about Muhammad Ali that debuts during the Louisville Orchestra’s upcoming season.



When: September 17, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Public Media, 619 S. Fourth St.

Website: Community Block Party

Cost: Free to attend