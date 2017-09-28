Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (September 29 - October 1)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Red Out the Avenue Trolley Hop

Dress in red for this Friday's FAT Friday Trolley Hop! "Red Out the Avenue" will feature special Maker's Mark cocktails at several different venues along the avenue. You'll get to vote for your favorite, and the winner will be the new official drink

of the FAT Friday Trolley Hop.



When: September 29, 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: Frankfort Avenue

Website: Red Out the Avenue

Cost: Free to attend



KRM Pop-up Dinner: Syrian Night #2 | Gralehaus

Once again, Gralehaus has partnered with Kentucky Refugee Ministries and the original Syrian hospitality team to bring you a very special and memorable evening. Not only will you be sharing in homemade Syrian foods, but also Syrian hospitality, music and art. All participants are receiving a stipend for their time and talents, and all proceeds from this dinner will benefit KRM.



When: September 29, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Gralehaus, 1001 Baxter Ave.

Website: KRM Pop-up Dinner

Cost: $60



Chocolate Fest 2017 | Mellwood Arts Center

Enjoy chocolate, entertainment, light bites, spirits and more at Chocolate Fest 2017! Head to the Mellwood Arts Center this Friday for the ultimate indulgence. All event attendees must be 21+ with a valid photo ID upon check-in.



When: September 29, 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Chocolate Fest

Cost: $45 minimum donation



U.S. CoffeeChamps Kentuckiana Preliminaries | Quills Firehouse

This weekend, it's time for the throwdown you've been waiting for. Across the country, coffee aficionados are gathering for the U.S. CoffeeChamps Preliminaries, and Quills Coffee will host Kentuckiana's. Head to Quills' new location in NuLu to watch baristas compete for the chance to advance to the next round. There will be espresso, manual brewing and, of course, latte art. Follow the link below for more information.



When: September 29-30

Where: Quills Firehouse, 802 E. Main St.

Website: Kentuckiana Preliminaries

Cost: Free to attend



Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika | Actors Theatre

The second half of Kushner’s cosmic-scale portrait of America, Perestroika steers the characters introduced in Millennium Approaches towards revelation, reconciliation and—perhaps most daringly—hope. They wrestle with Angels (and with their own demons) and discover the exquisite pain and joy of human progress. A Pulitzer Prize-winning meditation on American politics, religion, power, sexuality and justice. Best for 16+.



When: September 29 - October 1, see website for times

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Angels in America

Cost: See website



Dam Good Improv Festival Show | The Bard's Town

Local improv troupe Damaged Goods will host Louisville’s first official Improv Comedy Festival at The Bard’s Town. The city will welcome some of the nation’s best improv comedy acts during this weekend festival, including five improv troupes from Louisville and seven troupes from across the country. In addition to live shows, the festival will offer workshops for anyone hoping to improve their improv. See the website below for the full schedule.



When: September 29-30

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Dam Good Improv Festival

Cost: $15 per show; $50 weekend pass





Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 2017 | KFC Yum! Center

One of Rolling Stone's most anticipated tours of this year just became more explosive as Thomas Rhett extends his first-ever headlining tour to include a stop in Louisville! After drawing capacity crowds overseas last year, he returns as a "force to be reckoned with" (Daily Star). Don't miss this up-and-coming country star at the Yum! Center this Friday.



When: September 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Thomas Rhett

Cost: $28+



The Local Lineup: Wax Fang | Against the Grain

Check out Louisville's infamous rock group, Wax Fang, at the September edition of The Local Lineup, presented by Copper & Kings. Music starts at 8 p.m. with DJ Sam Sneed, and Wax Fang takes the stage at 9 p.m.



When: September 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Against The Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Louder Than Life 2017

It's that time of year again! Louder Than Life returns to Champions Park this weekend, with headliners Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Prophet of Rage, Incubus and more! Grab your metal friends, and get ready to turn Champions Park into one giant, weekend mosh pit.



When: September 30 & October 1

Where: Champions Park, 2050 River Road

Website: Louder Than Life

Cost: See website



9th Annual NuLu Festival

For the 9th year, NuLu is hosting it's well-known street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s East Market District. Come enjoy live music by Sonablast Records, regional micro-brewed beers and numerous food and retail booths by local vendors. There will be activities for all ages. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.



When: September 30, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: NuLu, East Market Street

Website: NuLu Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Oktoberfest | Flat12 Bierwerks

Flat12 Bierwerks is celebrating Oktoberfest with the release of a new German brew, polka music, a stein holding competition and a special Oktoberfest menu from The Urban Bread Co. They'll tap Dunkelprinz, a special German-style Oktoberfest beer, a weizen with a bready Bavarian malt, light chocolate flavors and a hint of banana. Guests can choose to purchase a Flat12 Oktoberfest Beer Stein Package, which includes a custom commemorative German Rastal 1 Liter Dimpled Stein and fill.



When: September 30, noon-11 p.m.

Where: Flat12 Bierwerks, 130 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

Website: Oktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



Really Really Free Market | Shelby Park

This Saturday, come together at Shelby Park for the Really Really Free Market. It's in the name - everything is FREE. Feel free to bring anything you'd like to give to leave for someone else to take. Don't have anything to give? No exchange is necessary to participate.



When: September 30, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Shelby Park, 600 E. Oak St.

Website: Really Really Free Market

Cost: Free to attend



St. Francis of Assisi Fall Festival 2017

At the annual St. Francis of Assisi Fall Festival, you'll enjoy great food, family activities, bouncy houses, classic booth games, cold drinks, craft beers, capital prize, live music and an all-around great time!



When: September 30, 4-11 p.m.

Where: St Francis of Assisi School, 1960 Bardstown Road

Website: Fall Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper | Woodford Reserve Distillery

Celebrate the end of Bourbon Heritage Monthwith the Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Enjoy distillery tours, an old-fashioned pig roast with delicious Southern sides, a cash bar featuring your favorite Woodford Reserve cocktails and a little bluegrass music to round out the evening. This will be a great evening to toast bourbon and enjoy fall in Kentucky. Reservations are required.



When: September 30, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles

Website: Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper

Cost: $65



Bourbon Tango's Mixlonga and Art Show | M.A.D.S Gallery

Head to M.A.D.S Gallery for a night of music, dancing and live art at this artistic twist to Salsa y Tango Mixlonga. Bourbon Tango's Clay and Cherie will create a live piece of art right before your eyes as they dance on canvas. Dancing for all with begin after the creation is completed. All are welcome - no dance experience necessary!



When: September 30, 8 p.m.

Where: M.A.D.S Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Bourbon Tango's Mixlonga

Cost: $15

SUNDAY

Sushi-Making Class | Seeds and Greens

Seeds and Greens is hosting a sushi-making class this Sunday. Led by Ruben Freibert of River House, you'll learn how to roll sushi like the best of them. Participants will get to take home a sushi rolling mat and rice paddle. There will be two classes, at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and each is limited to 10 people. Stop by Seeds and Greens in

person or call to register.



When: October 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Seeds and Greens Natural Market and Deli, 207 W. First St., New Albany

Website: Sushi-Making Class

Cost: $18



Family Adventure Day | Churchill Downs

Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for a day of racing and family activities, including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races in the Paddock, face painting and more.



When: October 1, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Family Adventure Day

Cost: $8 in advance; $10 day of



Hunger Walk/Run & Row | Waterfront Park

Join Dare to Care for the Hunger Walk/Run & Row this Sunday! This fun-filled day raises funds and awareness to end hunger in our community. The Hunger Walk/Run & Row includes a 5K Walk/Run and World Championship Voyageur Canoe Race and takes place on the Harbor Lawn.



When: October 1, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park Harbor Lawn, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Hunger Walk/Run & Row

Cost: $25



Art & Artists of Cave Hill Tour

Journey through beautiful Cave Hill Cemetery and learn about the visual art that makes Cave Hill unique, as well as the artists that are interred on the grounds.

Call (502) 451-5630 to make a reservation.



When: October 1, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

Website: Cave Hill Tour

Cost: $15



The Living Room Series: David Dondero

The Living Room Series is putting on a rare Sunday show this weekend, featuring David Dondero. Dondero is an American songwriter, guitarist and former lead singer of the band Sunbrain. In 2006, NPR's "All Songs Considered" named him one of the "best living songwriters," alongside Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Tom Waits. As always, food is provided and it's BYOB. Show starts at 8 p.m.



When: October 1, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Living Room Series, 1028 Garvin Place

Website: Living Room Series

Cost: $10 suggested donation