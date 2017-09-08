Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (September 8 - 10)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

PeteFest Music Festival | Jones Field

The first annual PeteFest Music Festival is this weekend, just half an hour south of downtown. PeteFest comes with a unique mission – to raise funds and awareness for mental health advocacy. Artists performing include The Delta Saints, Dr. Dundiff, Appalatin, Frederick The Younger, Voodoo Economics and many, many more.



When: September 8-10

Where: Jones Fields Nature Preserve, 8401 Dawson Hill Road

Website: PeteFest

Cost: $10-$29 GA; Weekend passes also available



Django Jamboree Gypsy Jazz Festival

Celebrate two of the 20th century's greatest jazz musicians, Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, at the Django Jamboree Gypsy Jazz Fest! On Friday, head to Jimmy Can't Dance to hear Louisville gypsy jazz band Swing '39 and the Ken Allday Quartet. On Saturday at Comstock Hall, experience the music of Reinhardt and Grappelli as John Jorgenson and Tim Kliphuis, ambassadors of the two great artists, perform in concert with Christine Tassan et les Imposteures, an all-female gypsy jazz band. In addition, UofL will host classes taught by the performers on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.



When: September 8 & 9, 8 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St., &

UofL School of Music, 105 W. Brandeis Ave.

Website: Django Jamboree

Cost: See website



Freddie Fest | Zanzabar

Louisville pays tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury at this music festival fundraiser. A wide variety of local musicians and bands are coming together to hold a benefit concert for AIDS prevention and treatment, including “Queen” house band The Moonlight Peddlers.

When: September 8, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Freddie Fest

Cost: $10



Butchered Town, a Murder Mystery Party | Copper & Kings

There’s blood in the barrel room and it’s up to YOU to figure out who did it! Join Copper & Kings for Butchered Town, a Murder Mystery party presented in 5 parts. Celebrate the release of their newest limited release cognac barrel-aged gin, L’Inspecteur, and play the role of detective in the Butchered Town murder mystery case. Solve the mystery and win a prize! Admission includes performance, welcome cocktail and L’Inspecteur Gin tasting. 21+ only.

When: September 8, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchered Town

Cost: $35 advance; $40 day-of



Oktoberfest | German American Club

It’s that time of year again! Get ready for Oktoberfest at the German American Club! On Friday and Saturday, enjoy music from the Rheingold Band and the Prost Band, as well as authentic German fare and beer. Meals will be served from 4-10 p.m., with music from 4 p.m.-midnight.

When: September 8, 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Oktoberfest

Cost: $5



Westport Village Sunset Concert Series: Porch Possums

Two-time winner of the Best Bluegrass Band South of Goose Creek, the Porch Possums play all kinds of music, but excel in bluegrass, folk, blues and gospel. Come hear them perform at Westport Village! Throughout the evening, Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation will be collecting donations to stock their Secret Santa Shop for kids and their parents. Everyone who donates from the Foundation’s wish list will be entered into a drawing for a giveaway the night of the concert.



When: September 8, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Westport Village Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches | Actors Theatre

A web of friends, lovers, and strangers try to make sense of the world in the midst of the AIDS crisis. And then a celestial messenger comes crashing through the ceiling—literally. A Pulitzer Prize-winning meditation on American politics, religion,

power, sexuality, and justice.



When: September 8-10

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Angels in America

Cost: See website



2017 Celebration of Courage | Norton Children's Medical Center

Norton Cancer Institute’s Celebration of Courage is a free community gathering with food, children’s activities and live music. All cancer patients and survivors and their families and care-givers are invited regardless of where care and treatment have been provided. RSVP requested.



When: September 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Norton Children's Medical Center, 4910 Chamberlain Lane

Website: Celebration of Courage

Cost: Free to attend



Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series: Hog Operation with Pennies & Roses

Join Foxhollow Farm in Crestwood for the last performance of their Sunset Concert Series. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets (on leash). Savory and sweet treats available to purchase from a variety of local restaurants and food trucks, along with craft beer and a bar perched on the farm lawn. This Friday, Hog Operation ends the series performing red-hot bluegrass steeped in Kentucky tradition. The delightful duo Pennies and Roses will grace the stage with a blend of country, folk and intricate harmonies.



When: September 8, 6-9 p.m.

Website: Foxhollow Concert Series

Cost: $10 ticket includes admission and parking; kids 12 and under are free but must have a ticket

SATURDAY

Big Four Bridge Arts Festival | Waterfront Park

Featuring 120+ juried artists, international cuisine, children's activities and live music, the Big Four Arts Festival has been three years in the making. Enjoy quality art, food and music in the perfect venue on Waterfront Park near the Big Four Bridge, with hotels, restaurants, Bourbon Row nightlife, family friendly atmosphere, ample parking and shopping nearby.



When: September 9-10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Big Four Bridge, 1101 River Road

Website: Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Highlands Festival 2017

This Saturday, don't miss the Highlands Festival! All your favorite local vendors will be there, along with live performances by some of the hottest local musicians! Bring the kids for an assortment of activities in the new and improved Fun Zone, where there’s something for the whole family. All of the Highlands Fest activities will take place along the 900 Block of Baxter Ave in the Highlands.



When: September 9, 1-11 p.m.

Where: The Highlands, 900 block of Baxter Ave.

Website: Highlands Fest

Cost: Free to attend; $1 donation to The Arrow Fund recommended



4th Annual Portland Art & Heritage Fair

Celebrate the Portland neighborhood at the 2017 Portland Art & Heritage Fair, with art, food, music and exhibits for the whole family! Stargazers young and old can visit UofL's mobile planetarium at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. Architecture connoisseurs can indulge themselves at the US Marine Hospital, Portland’s antebellum centerpiece. History buffs will enjoy the Portland Anchor “Louisville’s Oldest Neighborhood Newspaper” retrospective, not to mention the Portland Museum. Global culture can be absorbed at the historic Dolfinger Building, where the international nonprofits downstairs and the world-renown artist tenants upstairs are teaming up to host a big open house party. Be on the lookout for Squallis Puppeteers popping up around the area, as well as many, many more events, attractions and surprises!

When: September 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Historic Portland Ave.

Website: Portland Art Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Walk to End Alzheimer's | Waterfront Park

This Saturday, join the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Waterfront Park. Raise funds and awareness for this worthy cause and show your support for all those effected by the disease. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The walk will take place over a 2 mile route from the Great Lawn to downtown Louisville.

When: September 9, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Walk to End Alzheimer's

Cost: See website



2017 September Art Fair | Mellwood Art Center

This weekend, the annual fall art fair returns to the Mellwood Center with more than a hundred artists and craftspeople selling work of the highest quality. This ninth consecutive edition of the fair will also feature beer, wine and bourbon tastings; expanded food offerings; exciting hands-on activities for children and families; live music into the evening on both days; and dynamic demonstrations by potters, painters, dancers and more.



When: September 9-10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: September Art Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Cured & Crafted: Fall 2017 | Copper & Kings

Uncommon goods, exceptional food and satisfied bellies at the Cured & Crafted fall market. Head to Copper & Kings for an uncommon artisan market with unique products from local vendors and restaurants. Participating Vendors include Smoking Goose, Foxhollow Farm, Plant Kingdom, Cloud Hotel Prints, Against the Grain, Wixology Candle, Cellar Door, Commonwealth Cured, Bourbon Barrel Foods, Mile Wide and many more!

When: September 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Cured & Crafted

Cost: Free to attend



The Mountain Goats | Headliners

In May, The Mountain Goats released Goths, the 15th in an impressive resume of albums. They’ll take their tour overseas to the UK in mid-September, so don’t miss your chance to see them here in Louisville. Samantha Crain will open. Doors open at 8 p.m. 18+ only.

When: September 9, 9 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: The Mountain Goats

Cost: $26



Louisville Dragon Boat Festival 2017 | Waterfront Park

A festival event for the whole family, unlike any other in Louisville! Championships and cash awards in Open, Scholastic, Charity and Invitational Divisions will be won in friendly but spiritedly competitive heats of 22-paddler teams racing over a 300 meter course on the Ohio River. Come experience all the fun, sport and spectacle of North America’s fastest growing watersport. Anyone can do it! No experience or special skills required. They provide everything but you!



When: September 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 131 River Road

Website: Louisville Dragon Boat Festival

Cost: See website



Fall Schnitzelburg Walk 2017

The Fall Schnitzelburg Walk is this Saturday! Stop by Check's, Monnik, Lydia House and Four Pegs for food, drinks and live music.

When: September 9, 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: Schnitzelburg neighborhood

Website: Schnitzelburg Walk

Cost: Free to attend



B3 Fest: Bacon, Bourbon & Beer | Louisville Executive Aviation

It's time for B3 Fest, the Festival of Bacon, Bourbon & Beer, to benefit Kosair Charities! Taste amazing bacon creations by local chefs, and enjoy the signature B3 "Bacon Bar" and handcrafted bourbon cocktails from Four Roses. Craft beers from West Sixth Brewing and Mile Wide will also be available. Soul River Brown & The Foundation Band will provide live music.



When: September 9, 6-11 p-.m.

Where: Louisville Executive Aviation, 2700 Gast Blvd.

Website: B3 Fest

Cost: $35-$40 general admission; $80-$100 VIP



Bristol Bar and Grill 40th Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Bristol Bar and Grille is throwing a free, family-friendly community party at Bristol Highlands! The day-long event will feature a celebrity green chili wonton eating contest, live music from Heidi Howe, Rusty Dimes & The Good Times Soul/Funk Revue, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and DJ Matt Simons and beer from Goodwood Brewing and New Albanian Brewing Company. There will also be entertainment from the Frazier History Museum and Squallis Puppeteers.

When: September 9, noon-10 p.m.

Where: Bristol Bar & Grille, 1321 Bardstown Road

Website: 40th Anniversary

Cost: Free to attend





WAKY Rock ‘N Roll Reunion Concert | Louisville Zoo

WAKY is proud to announce the WAKY Rock ‘N Roll Reunion at the Louisville Zoo. Get ready for a trip back in time as the best of the 60s and 70s Louisville Rock ‘N Roll bands get together for one huge concert at the Louisville Zoo’s Oasis Field. Performers include: The Doo Wop All Stars, The Epics, the Wulfe Bros. with Sherry Edwards, Wayne Young and the New Legends and Caribou.

When: September 9, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Reunion Concert

Cost: Free to attend with Zoo admission or membership



5th Annual CQ Jam for WaterStep | Captain's Quarters

The 5th Annual CQ Jam for WaterStep will be held at Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille this Saturday. The fundraiser will benefit WaterStep, a local organization that works to save lives around the world with safe water, and will feature 9 full hours of entertainment, including a performance by “The Gators” with lead singer of The Legacy Platters Lonza Bartlett.



When: September 9, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille, 5700 Captain's Quarters Road, Prospect

Website: CQ Jam

Cost: $20 donation



Old Louisville Live: The Mike Tracy Brazilian Jazz Ensemble

Old Louisville Live offers something for everyone with its diverse lineup of music, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. This week, the Mike Tracy Brazilian Jazz Ensemble will perform. All concerts are held at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater.

When: September 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Old Louisville Live

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Orchestra Free Concert | Iroquois Amphitheater

The Louisville Orchestra will close out their current season with a free concert at Iroquois Amphitheater, where they will preview their upcoming season. Doors open at 6 p.m.

When: September 9, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Louisville Orchestra

Cost: Free to attend; donations welcome



Bike to Beat Cancer | Norton Children's Medical Center

The Bike to Beat Cancer is a one-day cycling event for riders who want to make a difference and help those battling cancer at Norton Cancer Institute. There are four distance options from which to choose: 35 miles, 65 miles, 100 miles and the 5-mile Family Ride. A Virtual Ride option is available for individuals who are unavailable to ride in the event. Your support will help provide access to critical cancer prevention initiatives, clinical trials and survivorship programs at Norton Cancer Institute.

When: September 9, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Norton Children's Medical Center, 4910 Chamberlain Lane

Website: Bike to Beat Cancer

Cost: See website

SUNDAY

Fall Arts Festival | Josephine Sculpture Park

Josephine Sculpture Park is excited to present the Fall Arts Festival! This experiential arts festival focuses on providing guests with opportunities to make art and experience and watch demonstrations of exciting new techniques. Special guest artist Chakaia Booker will be there for a reception and the unveiling of her new sculpture, Shhh. There will be tons of activities, including artist-led workshops for all ages, a community drum circle, Bubble Fun, animals at the Salato Wildlife Center Booth and live music from several great artists. And of course, there will be great food, coffee and drinks available to

keep you going through the day.

When: September 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort

Website: Fall Arts Festival

Cost: Free to attend



4th Annual Art in the Park Picnic | Speed Art Museum

Head to the Art in the Park Picnic for family fun at the Speed Musuem. There will be tons of games and activities, including art-making, face painting, balloon-making, tennis games and an interactive music program. Enjoy food and drink from food trucks and Wiltshire at the Speed, as well as live music by Appalatin.

When: September 10, noon-5 p.m.

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Art in the Park

Cost: Free to attend



Foster the People | Iroquois Amphitheater

This Sunday, head to Iroquois Amphitheater to see Foster the People perform. Their newest album, Sacred Hearts Club, was released in July. Palm Springsteen and Louisville’s own Frederick The Younger will perform. Can’t get enough FtP? We had keyboardist Isom Innis put his knowledge of all things Kentucky to the test.

Read about it here.

When: September 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Foster the People

Cost: $30+



Wedding Showcase by Louisville Wedding Essentials

Louisville Wedding Essentials is an association of wedding professionals serving Louisville and surrounding areas. They're excited to bring you a Wedding Showcase at the Louisville Boat Club this Sunday. Explore numerous vendors and get inspired for your special day. Engaged couples get in free!

When: September 10, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Boat Club, 4200 River Road

Website: Wedding Showcase

Cost: Free for engaged couples; $10 for guests