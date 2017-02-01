Where To Go For Valentine's Day 2017 In Louisville

To the outside world, Louisville is a place for horses and bourbon. But to its locals, Louisville is for lovers. And with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Louisville’s romance level is at an all-time high. Countless restaurants are introducing delicious specials and a handful of attractions are hosting exciting events for the most romantic day of the year. If you’re looking for the best options for treating your sweetie on Valentine’s Day, here’s the scoop



LouVino

1606 Bardstown Road, 365-1921

11400 Main St., Middletown, 742-1456

8626 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN, (317) 598-5160

When it comes to fine wine in Louisville, LouVino is a no-brainer. Treat your Valentine to a scrumptious four-course dinner accompanied by professionally selected wine pairings at one of the city’s best wine bars.

This special Valentine’s Day menu features seared tuna with avocado ginger puree, bibb salad with honey champagne vinaigrette, grilled fillet with broccoli rabe and much more. The four-course meal is $60 per person, with optional wine pairings for an additional $30 per person. Call to book a reservation.



Image: LouVino

Osaka

2039 Frankfort Ave.

894-9501

Just when you thought a dimly lit sushi dinner couldn’t get any more romantic, Osaka takes love to a whole new level. Introducing Osaka’s mind-blowing Titanic sushi boat special. If you’re significant other is a sushi-lover, this one’s for you.

Enjoy a variety of Osaka’s best chef specialties displayed delicately on a large wooden boat reminiscent of the most romantic film of the 90’s. This special comes with 25 pieces of assorted nigiri, 25 pieces of sashimi and three specialty rolls for $150. Your heart will go on! Call to book a reservation for Valentine’s Day.



Image: Osaka

Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival

KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

690-9000

Relationships are all about sharing experiences together, so treat your sweetheart to an experience they’ll never forget at the Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival this Valentine’s Day. They’ll always remember the first kiss you shared, and they’ll also always remember this evening filled with classic favorites.

The event’s performers include Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Juvenile, Mystikal, Nappy Roots and more. Tickets range from $35 - $99 and are on sale now. Purchase yours online here.



Image: Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

350 W. Chestnut St.

631-4180

Sitting high above Downtown Louisville, 8UP is the place to be on Valentine’s Day when it comes to impressing your date. Treat them to a fanciful three-course meal created especially for lovers by the restaurant’s talented Chef Jacob Coronado.

This special Valentine’s Day menu will include ricotta gnocchi, shortrib with trumpet mushrooms, seared halibut with champagne emulsion and more. This dinner costs $55 per person. Call to make your reservation today.



Image: 8UP

Portage House

117 E. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, INJeffersonville, IN

(812) 725-0435

Looking for a new place to explore with your Valentine? Portage House is the perfect destination. This new picturesque restaurant located right on the edge of the Ohio makes for a romantic getaway filled with craft cocktails, classic country-style fare and eclectic nautical décor.

Visit this restaurant on Valentine’s Day for its special 3-course family-style dinner for two. Featuring a delicious entrée of diver scallops, pulled pork, house-made hollandaise and grits, this meal is sure to please your Valentine. And for $45 per couple, it’s sure to please your wallet as well.



Image: Portage House

The Louisville Zoo

1100 Trevilian Way

459-2181

It’s no secret that you love adorable exotic animals just as much as you love your significant other. So why not celebrate your love for them both with a romantic date at the Louisville Zoo this Valentine’s Day?

Check out the hundreds of animals at the Louisville Zoo with your special someone while also showing some love to the community when you bring one can of food to the zoo on Valentine’s Day to donate to Dare to Care Food Bank. Those who bring donations will receive $1 off the regular admission price. Learn more here.



Image: Louisville Zoo

Va Va Invincible Presented by the Va Va Vixens

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

584-8088

Leave the chocolates at home and treat your sweetheart to some eye candy this Valentine’s Day with Louisville’s Va Va Vixens. This troupe of burlesque performers always put on a dazzling show and their upcoming spectacle, “Va Va Invincible” is certainly no different.

“Va Va Invincible” combines classic circus performances with original dance, musical displays and sex appeal in a way only the Va Va Vixens can provide. Ticket prices range from $20 - $35. Learn more about the show and get your tickets here.



Image: Va Va Vixens

A Night of Bump and Grind

Grind Burger Kitchen, 829 E. Market St.

213-0277

I don’t see nothin’ wrong with a little bump and Grind Burger Kitchen. If your significant other is a 90’s baby, Grind Burger Kitchen’s Bump and Grind party is sure to spice things up for you this Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy the local menu that was recently made nationally famous by Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives while wooing your lover to classic 1990’s slow jams. Specialty cocktails and sweet treats will also be available. This event is scheduled from 8–10 p.m., and reservations won't be accepted.



Image: Grind Burger Kitchen

Varanese

2106 Frankfort Ave.

899-9904

If you’re hoping to end this Valentine’s Day with a special Valentine’s Night, Varenese has you covered. Visit this restaurant on Valentine’s Day for its especially romantic “A Taste of Love Aphrodisiac Dinner.” Each menu item will feature a variety of ingredients scientifically proven to get you and your Valentine in the mood for romance.

This three-course meal will offer a variety of dishes including beef tenderloin crustini, jumbo fried oysters with mustard remoulade, fried lobster ravioli tossed with spinach and oyster mushrooms, grilled Colorado lamb chops served with roasted bleu cheese fingerling potatoes and many more. Prices vary upon menu items. Make your reservation online here.



Image: Varanese

Wick’s Pizza

4 Area Locations

There’s one food that symbolizes love in all nations, and that’s pizza. There’s no better way to express your true feelings than with a pie made of gooey melted cheese layered with smoked sausage and spicy peppers over thick, doughy crust, especially when it’s in the shape of a heart.

Wick’s Pizza is proud to bring back it’s classic heart-shaped pizza again for 2017. Treat your Valentine to the recipe that has been voted Louisville’s best pizza for years and order them this specialty pizza complete with their favorite cheeses and toppings. Prices vary upon toppings. Call your favorite Wick’s location today for more information.



Image: Heart-shaped pizza