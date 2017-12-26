Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2017

Remember 12 months ago when 2016 seemed like a bad year? Now more than ever, we're ready to ring in a new year. We've compiled a list of places you can celebrate the end of 2017 in Louisville, and though it may not be comprehensive, it's curated to include a little something for everyone. The below events are organized alphabetically by venue.

21c New Year's Eve Party

21c Louisville’s Atrium Gallery will come alive for a night of music, dancing and cutting-edge contemporary art in celebration of the New Year. View their current exhibition, "Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art," while enjoying entertainment by Craig Pfunder and Mark Palgy, Fela Booty and Suspend aerial acrobats. Live it up with boozy push pops and bites by Proof on Main, a premium bar by Michter’s Whiskeys and champagne toasts by Laurent Perrier. Come dressed to impress in your pop star attire. Admission includes two cocktails, champagne toast and bites. 21+ only.



When: December 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: 21c New Year's Eve Party

Cost: $99



502 Bar & Bistro's New Year’s Eve Bash

Choose from three dinner seatings at 5, 7 and 9 p.m., with featured specials from executive chef Ming Pu, as well as the regular dinner menu. Guests can dance 2017 away with beats from DJ Bowers starting at 11 p.m. and toast to 2018 with complimentary champagne at midnight.



When: December 31, 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St.

Website: New Year's Eve Bash

Cost: Free to attend



8UP's New Year's Eve Celebration

This New Year’s Eve, come to 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen for a festive celebration of the past year and cheers to 2018. Guests can enjoy the regular menu, as well as select New Year’s Eve specials from chef Casper Van Drongelen. Throughout the night, there will be performances by singer-songwriter Josh Logan from NBC’s The Voice and DJ Alex Bell. Tickets include one drink ticket and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight as the balloons drop.



When: December 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: New Year's Eve Celebration

Cost: $20



New Year's Eve | Anoosh Bistro

This New Year’s Eve, ring in 2018 with family and friends over a meal worth celebrating at Anoosh Bistro. Chef Anoosh Shariat will offer two festive prix fixe menus this Sunday. An early three-course dinner is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Or diners can choose a later four-course seating beginning at 8 p.m. for $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairings and a full bar will also be available for purchase and toasting the New Year.



When: December 31, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Anoosh Bistro, 4864 Brownsboro Road

Website: Anoosh Bistro

Cost: $75 or $85, plus tax and gratuity



Pappy New Year Party | Bristol Downtown

Don't miss the Bristol downtown’s Pappy New Year Party! Guests will enjoy a four-course feast prepared by executive chef Ramon Forcelledo, with dishes like New Orleans style shrimp and chorizo and locally sourced filet Oscar from Homestead Heritage Meats. A flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon that includes one pour of 12-year Van Winkle Special Reserve and highly sought-after Pappy Van Winkle 12, 15, 20 and 23-year batches will complete the meal. Seating until 10 p.m.



When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown, 614 W. Main St.

Website: Bristol Downtown

Cost: $95 per person, not including tax and gratuity



New Year's Eve Masquerade Party | Butchertown Social

At the Butchertown Social, all that glitters really is gold. There will be a surprise guest DJ, shot and Champagne pairings and special Champagne cocktails. Put your party clothes on, find yourself a glitzy mask and come welcome the New Year. Kitchen open till 2 a.m. Bar open till 4 a.m. 21+ only.



When: December 31, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: NYE Masquerade

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Eve | The Cure Lounge

Starting at 10 p.m., The Cure will play favorite songs of 2017, a live mixtape of all of the hot tracks and head-nodders until the new year rings in at midnight with a toast to 2018! They'll keep the party going all night after that with a collection of some of their favorite songs from the past. Guestroom Records will also be giving away a prize pack to a lucky person.



When: December 31, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: The Cure Lounge

Cost: $10



New Year's Eve Wireless Karaoke | Four Pegs

Join legendary karaoke host Josh "The Hawk" Hawkins at Four Pegs on New Year's Eve for an epic night of food, drink, karaoke and dance! The champagne will be flowing, and the tunes will be bumping!



When: December 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: NYE Karaoke

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Eve Live!

It's the biggest NYE party in Louisville, with the only ball drop in the city! Ring in the New Year at Fourth Street Live! with all your favorite people at all your favorite hangouts. This party is completely free, with music by From Paris, confetti cannons, a balloon drop and more festivities! VIP tickets are available, offering exclusive access to six bars and nightclubs and an all-inclusive premium drink package.



When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: NYE Live!

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Eve Silent Disco | Galaxie Bar

Back by popular demand is Galaxie's infamous Silent Disco! Throw on the provided headphones to experience one of the most innovative ways to enjoy live music. Shuffle through different jams from the three DJs battling it out for the ultimate NYE dance experience. 21+ only.



When: December 31, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Silent Disco

Cost: $10



The Gillespie's NYE Masquerade Party

Start 2018 in style with The Gillespie's New Year's Eve Masquerade Party! Brace yourself for an evening of intrigue and fantasy while showcasing your favorite mask. Tickets include live entertainment by DJ Mikus & Kudmani, a chapmagne toast at midnight, hors d'oeuvres from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. and an open full bar.



When: December 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Gillespie, 421 W. Market St.

Website: The Gillespie's Masquerade

Cost: $100+



Brew Year's Eve | Gravely

The 1st Annual Brew Year's Eve featuring James Lindsey & Co. Band + DJ Sam Sneed is upon us! The first-ever concert at Gravely Brewing will feature beer, booze, balloons, bands and beats. Tickets get you access to a free midnight champagne toast, delicious Mayan Street Food, NYE-themed Magbooth, visuals by Andrew Rinehart, a pre-show DJ set by Vane and exclusive Brew Year's Eve merch!



When: December 31, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Brew Year's Eve

Cost: $17+



The Player's Ball: Salute to the 70's Soul Cinema | Headliners

Celebrate the new year by taking a blast from the past at The Player’s Ball: A Salute to the 70’s Soul Soundtrack, once again hosted by WFPK DJs Matt Anthony and Woodward on the Radio. This year’s performers include The Zach Longoria Project with the vocal stylings of Carly Johnson, Otis Junior and Sheryl Rouse.



When: December 31, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: The Player's Ball

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 day of show



Silvester's Eve: A German-Inspired NYE Celebration | The Holy Grale

In Germany, New Year’s Eve is referred to as ‘Silvester.’ This is because the holiday also marks the feast of St. Sylvester, who passed away on New Year’s Eve in the year 335. And this Sunday, The Holy Grale is throwing Silvester's Eve, a German-inspired NYE celebration! There will be German beer, wine, food and music, with a toast at 6 p.m. (midnight in Germany). 21+ only.



When: December 31, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Silvester's Eve

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Eve with Billy Goat Strut Revue | Jimmy Can't Dance

Join Jimmy Can't Dance for an all inclusive New Year's Bash with music from Billy Goat Strut Revue, with special guests! There will be an open bar with access to all of their signature cocktails until 1 a.m. and food from Another Place Sandwich Shop. This is where you want to dance in 2018.



When: December 31, 7 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: New Year's Eve

Cost: $125



NYE Concert: St. Paul and the Broken Bones | Louisville Palace

For the Louisville Palace's New Year's Eve show this year, they're hosting St. Paul and the Broken Bones! An unusual mix of soul, R&B and rock n' roll, St. Paul and the Broken Bones will give you the time of your life as you ring in the New Year.



When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Cost: $39+



New Year's Eve | Mr. Lee's

Skip the busy bars that ask for cover charges, and head to Mr. Lee's in Germantown for an intimate night of classic cocktails, tasty hors d'oeuvres, affordable champagne and delightful company!



When: December 31, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Mr. Lee's, 935 Goss Ave.

Website: New Year's Eve

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Eve | Nouvelle

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Louisville's newest wine bar! Nouvelle is hosting their own NYE celebration, featuring wine and champagne specials and DJ Kim Sorise. What better place for the perfect champagne toast?



When: December 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Nouvelle Bra & Bottle, 214 S. Clay St.

Website: New Year's Eve

Cost: Free to attend



ZBar's New Year's Eve Party

Head to Zanzabar for their New Year's Eve party, featuring The Pass, covering Bruce Springsteen, and Frederick The Younger. FTY has no shortage of guitar hooks, ambient washes and bombastic drumming, and who needs to be sold on a Bruce Springsteen cover? Head to Zbar to ring in the New Year right.



When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Zbar's NYE Party

Cost: $12+