Where to Go for Thunder Over Louisville 2018

Thunder Over Louisville is this Saturday, so we've rounded up the city's Thunder hotspots.

SKYSTAR WHEEL

Big Four Lawn, 1001 River Road

9 p.m., $599

On the day of Thunder, Louisville’s new and fantastical Ferris wheel is renting out its gondolas for a viewing party. For $599, you can purchase VIP reservations for six including a spot on the wheel, a commemorative t-shirt, a photo packet and a Pegasus pin. The wheel starts spinning at 9 p.m.

THUNDER VIP ROOFTOP PARTY

201 N. Brook St.

2:30-10:30 p.m., $150

This year, the Kentucky Derby Festival is hosting an all-day rooftop extravaganza on top of the Waterfront Garage. From 2:30 to 10:30 p.m., you can see the air show and Thunder with one of the best views in town. A $150 ticket will get you access to a full open bar, catered meals and day-long entertainment. This event even includes private bathrooms. Can’t beat that.

BELLE OF LOUISVILLE

401 W. River Road

3-11 p.m., $100

Float on the Ohio while the biggest pyrotechnic show in the nation explodes overhead, but don't worry – the boat stays safely docked away from the sparks. After boarding the boat at 2:30 p.m., you will have access to a cash bar, dinner with dessert and photo opportunities galore. Don’t miss out on this nautical view. Sea you there.

KINGFISH: THUNDER ON THE RIVER

601 W. Riverside Drive

1:30 p.m.-midnight, $80

Head to the other side of the river for good eats and even better seats for Thunder. KingFish is opening at 1:30 with a lunch buffet at 3 and a dinner buffet at 5. (Yes, we said buffet. Commence mouth watering.)

​LOUISVILLE SCIENCE CENTER'S THUNDERBLAST

​727 W. Main St.

2-10 p.m., $35-$50 for non-members | $25-$40 for members

The Science Center gives the classic Thunder fun a youthful twist. Outdoor children’s activities include inflatable bounce houses and slides. A ticket to ThunderBlast also includes admission to the Slugger Museum for the day.

FLEA OFF MARKET THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE PARTY

1007 E. Jefferson St.

8-11 p.m., free to attend

The Flea Off Market coincides with Thunder Over Louisville this weekend, and they're taking this opportunity to throw a Thunder party. There will be DJs, fire pits and free s'mores, as well as drink discounts and all your favorite Flea Off fun.

THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE IN ASHLAND PARK

Clarksville, Indiana

Free to attend

Don't feel like crossing the river for Thunder? Clarksville's Ashland Park offers a great view of the airshow and the fireworks, if you don't mind fighting the crowds.

THUNDER AT SLUGGER

401 E. Main St.

Gates open at noon, $20-$45

Slugger Field is offering what just might be the best deal of all this weekend. With your ticket to Thunder at Slugger, you'll get to experience a Bats game, the airshow, Thunder and a post-game concert. The Bats take on the Syracuse Chiefs at 2 p.m., with a concert by Hello Weekend about half an hour after the game.