Who Are You Most Excited to See at Forecastle?

"I’m all about some Arcade Fire, and I’ve been crazy about the Punch Brothers' smart, tight arrangements since I first heard of them in, like, 2011. But I think I’m most interested in Teddy Abrams and some friends playing “In C” by Terry Riley—it’s a piece from the mid-’60s written for unspecified instrumentation. The score has 53 little phrases musicians can choose and then repeat (or not) at their whim, moving on to the next phrase without much pre-determined guidance. It’s always interesting to see it performed because it’s always so different, and I’m really curious about how well it will go over at an event like Forecastle."

—Dylon Jones, web editor

"Is a father of two allowed to be front and center for T-Pain? No? OK, thought so. Guess I’ll just sit on a blanket and listen to the War on Drugs’ anthems."

—Josh Moss, editor

"Michael Cleveland's fiddling. Too bad his set overlaps with Khruangbin, a mostly instrumental sort of Budos-Band-sounding crew — lots of funk and global influences."

—Mary Chellis Austin, managing editor

"Arcade Fire just might be enough to convince me to finally go to Forecastle. I've never been, partly because music festivals just aren't my thing. But maybe this year I'll show up at sunset on Sunday for a couple hours."

—Alexandra Winters, asst. web editor

"It's so hard to pick just one! I'm hyped for Houdmouth most of all. Seeing Arcade Fire, Jimmy Eat World and Modest Mouse are a given. I fully plan on fangirling in the front row of Jenny Lewis. She's still amazing, even though Rilo Kiley broke up. Her lyrics soothed my angsty early-twenties soul."

—Shelby Brown, contributing writer