Will It Bourbon? Ben & Jerry's Urban Bourbon Ice Cream

Will It Bourbon? I ate the whole pint in one sitting. Doesn't that speak for itself?

Nobody needs me to tell them that ice cream is good, or that Ben & Jerry’s generally gets it right. And since it looks like I’m gonna lose the war on verging-on-kitsch bourbon products, I’ll leave my arguments in the cupboard with those long-forgotten bourbon barrel-roasted pecans. “Urban Bourbon,” unsurprisingly, is delicious. The “burnt caramel ice cream” isn’t so burnt (should it be?), and the caramel reads less caramel, more anonymous sweet, a lowest sugary common denominator. But that denominator is pretty tasty, and the almonds and flakes of fudge imbedded in it add variables to the equation. What’s noteworthy about Urban Bourbon is “bourbon caramel,” a rich, bright invention hinting of whiskey swirled through the ice cream like DNA, by which I mean: It inspires questions of the divine. Unfortunately, they go unanswered. “No,” a representative tells me. The company will not share what kind of whiskey they use. Fine, Ben & Jerry’s. Just use more of it.