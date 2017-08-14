Will You Be the Last Fan Standing?



Louisville Tickets Promotion

After a twelve-year literary hiatus, Bruce Campbell is releasing his third book, Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor. Despite being best known as an actor in cult film roles like Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise, Campbell has proved he has a way with the written word as well. His first book, If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor (2002) was a successful New York Times Best Seller, and his second book, Make Love! The Bruce Campbell Way (2005), was recorded as a radio drama.

Now, Campbell is touring to promote Hail to the Chin, which picks up where If Chins Could Kill left off. But if you’re familiar with Campbell’s work, you won’t be surprised to hear that this is not your average book tour. In conjunction with the typical book signing, Campbell will present his live trivia game show, Last Fan Standing.

Born from the world of Comic-Con, Last Fan Standing is the first live trivia show created to celebrate fandom and pop culture. In this interactive show, the entire audience has the chance to play along and qualify to be on stage – all in an attempt to be the Last Fan Standing.

Presented by Carmichael's Bookstore, Bruce Campbell’s Last Fan Standing will be in Louisville next Monday, August 21st at the Clifton Center, from 7-9 p.m. (late enough it won’t interfere with any eclipse-watching plans!). Tickets are $45 and include admission to the show, a copy of Hail to the Chin and entry to the book signing following the show. Get your tickets now through Louisville Tickets.

