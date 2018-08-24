Wine Meets Bourbon at the Champagnery

The interior of the Champagnery on Frankfort Avenue is like a glass of bubbly. Wide-open windows welcome sunlight, which bounces off the white walls and sparkles on the reflective marble bar. The atmosphere is effervescent, carbonated by the conversations of about 50 people this summer afternoon. Waiters dressed in black fill orders, $3,000 art hangs on display in the attached Architype Gallery and a $91,000 Steinway plays by itself.

Husband-and-wife team Brad and Charlotte Stengel opened the Champagnery with Charlotte’s nephew, Eric Wentworth, back in June. They spent about a year preparing their book of a menu, taking time to focus on pairing Champagnes with food (think charcuterie and cheese) and even other Champagnes in their Champagne flights. The Champagnery also serves about 120 different varieties of sparkling wine. They say they tasted at least three times that before finishing the menu. “It’s really hard work, but someone’s got to do it,” Brad jokes.

Those well-versed in Champagne will find the best selections up front in the menu, but more affordable options are available in the back of the book. “There is something for everybody,” Wentworth says. “We don’t want the price to exclude people.” He recommends the Champagne flights — three different Champagnes priced from $14 to $21 — to newcomers. There’s also a small bourbon collection (got to represent bourbon country), a beer selection and Champagne twists on traditional cocktails. Wentworth’s take on an Old Fashioned replaces simple syrup with a dessert wine reduction, giving it a crisp spark. And if you’re a Champagne novice, not to worry: The Champagnery is planning on hosting classes. “The classes are about creating a safe environment where people can learn with no judgment,” Wentworth says. Sounds like you’ll be able to “study” some wine in peace.

The Champagnery is located at 1764 Frankfort Ave. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on their latest.