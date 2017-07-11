Worlds Collide When Chris Colfer Comes to Town



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Author and actor Chris Colfer launches his book tour on July 11 to celebrate the sixth and final book in The Land of Stories series. Colfer is known for his role as Kurt Hummel in the TV series Glee, and is now recognized as a New York Times bestselling author.

The Land of Stories, first published in 2012, follows the adventures of twins Alex and Conner, who are transported from the modern world to a place filled with characters only encountered in fairy tales.

“The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide was by far the most difficult book I’ve ever written,” Colfer says. “Not only was I pushing myself to meet readers’ expectations, I also began grieving the series’ conclusion at the prologue. I’ve been lucky to wear many creative hats in my career, but being an author of a popular book series has been the most rewarding experience of my life.”

The reading will include an audience Q&A, The Land of Stories trivia, a costume contest and prizes. This is a ticketed event, and purchase of The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide is required for entry. Every copy of the book you buy will get you a raffle ticket that could win you an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet with Colfer immediately following the event. Those in costume will receive an additional raffle ticket. Colfer will choose five lucky readers (plus one guest each) from the raffle to meet him after the event to snap photos and have their books personalized.

Colfer’s tour comes to Louisville, presented by Carmichael's Bookstore, on Monday, July 17 from 2-4 p.m. at the Youth Performing Arts School (1517 S. Second St.). Two ticket options are available. For $23.50, you get one admission and one copy of The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide. Or for $36, you get two admissions, one copy of The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide and one paperback of your choice. Get your tickets here through Louisville Tickets.



Chris Colfer: The Land of Stories Worlds Collide Tour

Monday, July 17 from 2-4 p.m.

Youth Performing Arts School, 1517 S. Second St.