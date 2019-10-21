Wu-Tang Clan Brings 36 Chambers to Louisville: Photo Gallery

Twenty five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop music forever. Bursting onto the music scene with the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the group quickly became recognized for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up the nine-member group. On Friday night at Paristown Hall, RZA, the GZA, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, U-God, the Method Man and Young Dirty Bastard (filling in for the late ODB), performed their seminal Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in it's entirety. Following the 36 Chambers performance, the group played some solo tracks, closing the night with ODB tracks and fan favorites "Got Your Money," "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" and "Triumph."

Photography by John J. Miller