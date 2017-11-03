Your Perfect November

For our comprehensive event calendar, click here.

1 Folk band Bon Iver at the Louisville Palace. Jenna and Barbara Bush tell stories from their book, Sisters First, at the Kentucky Center.

2 Learn all about bonsai with master Rodney Clemons at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens annual meeting at the Sawyer-Hayes Community Center.

3 November Rain: Guns N’ Roses at the Yum! Center.

4 Local funk group Cut Family Foundation at Monnik. An Evening with Americana is a chance to meet new neighbors, with music and international cuisine, at C2, a new event venue in Smoketown. Hip-hop and arts festival LouiEvolve at Copper & Kings.

5 A test event for the 2018 Cycling Cyclocross Nationals, the Derby City Cup breaks in the new course at Joe Creason Park.

6 New Music Festival at U of L Comstock Hall, featuring music by David Dzubay.

7 U of L men’s basketball vs. Bellarmine at the Yum! Center.

8 A Night with Janis Joplin pays tribute to the fiery rockstar at the Brown Theatre.

9 See who picks up wins from the Louisville Music Awards, at the Kentucky Center.

10 Sacred Heart School for the Arts, with students from Sacred Heart Academy, presents Fiddler on the Roof at the Ursuline Arts Center (Nov. 10-18).

11 The Louisville Ballet performs Rubies and Firebird, both set to the music of Igor Stravinsky, at the Kentucky Center. Scottish alt-rockers The Jesus and Mary Chain at Headliners.

12 Kentuckiana Pride Foundation is putting on a drag show to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital, at PLAY.

13 God bless America: Lady Gaga’s back at the Yum! Center.

14 Save this day for Gaga recovery.

15 Owsley Brown III’s latest doc, Serenade for Haiti, at the Speed Cinema (Nov. 15-17).

16 Louvino is hosting a tasting class to help you pick your Thanksgiving Dinner wines.

17 If you didn’t get tickets to the sold-out Jim James-Dave Eggers show at the Clifton Center, Nick Offerman is at the Louisville Palace. Also: The Louisville Orchestra plays Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert at the Kentucky Center (Nov. 17 & 18).

18 Tabletop gaming convention NerdLouvia at Tim Faulkner Gallery. Jessica Lea Mayfield at Zanzabar.

19 Skeleton Crew, about a group of autoworkers in Great Recession-era Detroit, at Actors Theatre (Nov. 14-Dec. 10).

20 More than two million lights during Lights Under Louisville at the Mega Cavern (Nov. 18-30).

21 Experimental rocker St. Vincent is sure to put on a spectacle at the Kentucky Center.

22 “Bruce Conner: Forever and Ever,” works by the multidisciplinary artist, at the Speed (Nov. 11-March 2018).

23 If Thanksgiving at home is more drama than dinner, bring the fam to Churchill Downs. Or just suck it up and eat that canned cranberry sauce.

24 You wouldn’t be foolish enough to go on Shelbyville Road today, would you?

25 It’s Small Business Saturday. Our advice: get your shopping checked off and spend the next month drinking ‘nog by the fire. White Reaper at Headliners.

26 A Christmas Carol at Actors Theatre.

27 Stay in and make some soup. At least that’s what we’ll be doing.

28 The Moth StorySLAM, Topic: Control, at Headliners.

29 How the Grinch Stole Christmas! the Musical at the Kentucky Center (Nov. 28-Dec. 3).

30 Handel’s Messiah at the Louisville Cathedral.