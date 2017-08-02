Your Perfect August

1 Kentucky Shakespeare does Kiss Me, Kate at Central Park (Aug. 1-6).

2 “Sisters: A Family Resemblance” features mosaics of women by Ann Stewart Anderson, at Galerie Hertz (Aug. 1-Sept. 2).

3 Studio 2000, Louisville Visual Art’s program that pairs up-and-coming high school artists with professionals to work in clay, fiber and mixed media, has a sale and exhibition at Actors Theatre.

4 On the 25th anniversary of “Achy Breaky Heart,” Billy Ray Cyrus plays at the Brown Theatre.

5 Le Tour de Pork, a scenic 25/50-mile bike ride through southern Indiana followed by a barbecue lunch and supporting the Ohio River Greenway, in Corydon, Ind.

6 James Taylor at the Yum! Center. Triple threat Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked) at the Louisville Palace.

7 Full-moon hike at Bernheim Forest.

8 “Project 18: Naturall” features artists Leticia R. Bajuyo, Ezra Kellerman, Claire Larkin Pope and Rachel Singel, and explores the complexities and relationships with nature, at Zephyr Gallery (Aug. 1-19.)

9 “Karmalogue,” painting, drawing, cartoon and sculpture by Indian-American artist Francis Cleetus, at the Crane House (Aug. 4-Sept. 8).

10 Speed Cinema presents Half-Cocked, a 1994 film directed by Michael Galinsky featuring Louisville’s music scene, about a group of teens who steal a bunch of music equipment and pretend to be a band.

11 Derby City Jazz Fest at Churchill Downs (Aug. 11 & 12). Jaws at the Belvedere.

12 New Orleans jazz artist and keyboardist for Maroon 5 PJ Morton at Zanzabar.

13 The 25th annual Taste of Frankfort Avenue includes tastings from more than 25 restaurants, at the Clifton Center.

14 “All In! Louisville and the Great War,” an exhibition of vintage photographs, war posters, documents and artifacts commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I, at the Photographic Archives and Kain Rare Books Gallery in the lower level of the Ekstrom Library at U of L (Aug. 1-Sept. 29).

15 Pool day!

16 String band Dave Rawlings Machine at the Brown Theatre.

17 Rye Back Porch Sessions features Small Time Napolean and DJ Kim Sorise.

18 Finding Dory at the Louisville Zoo. Used-book sale at Locust Grove (Aug. 18-20).

19 Moon Taxi at Iroquois Amphitheater. Old Louisville Live: Jecorey “1200” Arthur and friends, at Central Park.

20 Michelle Branch at Mercury Ballroom.

21 The solar eclipse is best viewed in Hopkinsville, Ky. — view it while sipping bourbon with Mint Julep Tours. Or, head to the State Fair, where U of L will have its portable planetarium.

22 The Kentucky State Fair features Alabama, plus I Love the ’90s Tour with Coolio, Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice. (Aug. 17-27).

23 Louisville City FC vs. Harrisburg City Islanders at Slugger Field.

24 Iran-born Atlanta-based artist Yasharel Manzy’s colorful abstract works at B. Deemer Gallery (Aug. 19-Sept. 13).

25 “Available Light: Louisville Through the Lens of Bud Dorsey,” a photography exhibit from the west Louisville artist whose work is featured in an upcoming Louisville Story Program book, at the Muhammad Ali Center (Aug. 25-Jan. 2018).

26 Sip beers and wines while hanging with the animals at Brew at the Zoo.

27 See hummingbirds and bees at Yew Dell Garden’s Summer Hummer Buzz Fest.

28 Margarita Monday at the Bats game at Slugger Field.

29 Part one of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer-winning drama, Angels In America: Millennium Approaches, at Actors Theatre (Aug. 29-Oct. 10). The second part, Perestroika, begins in Sept.

30 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, featuring locals James Lindsey and In Lightning, plus Iron & Wine, on the Big Four Lawn.

31 PRF BBQ FEST, a weekend of dozens of rock bands and free food, at Monnik, Mag Bar and Zanzabar (Aug. 31- Sept. 3).

This originally appeared in the August 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here.