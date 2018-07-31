Your Perfect August

1 The Tempest as part of Kentucky Shakespeare’s free festival in Old Louisville’s Central Park (Aug. 1-5).

2 St. Francis Drama Project presents Getting Out at Baron’s Theater at Whiskey Row Lofts (Aug. 2 & 3).

3 Pandora Productions presents Altar Boyz at the Henry Clay (Aug. 3-25).

4 Chocolate Fest, with proceeds benefiting the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance, at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center.

5 Marilyn Manson at the Palace.

6 Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University, at the Speed (Aug. 1-Jan. 13, 2019).

7 Against Me! at the Mercury Ballroom.

8 Manchester Orchestra at the Mercury Ballroom.

9 Comedian David Cross at the Brown Theatre.

10 Seven Sense Festival at Gravely Brewing Co. features dozens of bands, including All Them Witches, the Whigs and Tristen (Aug. 10 & 11).

11 The new Houndmouth album came out a week ago.

12 A production of The Little Mermaid at Derby Dinner Playhouse (Aug. 1-19).

13 End of summer ’90s bash at Red Herring Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen.

14 Michael McDonald at Iroquois Amphitheater.

15 Back. To. School.

16 Tyler Childers at Headliners (Aug. 16 & 17).

17 Cirque du Soleil Corteo at the Yum! Center (Aug. 15-19).

18 Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards at Headliners.

19 You can’t spell funnel cake with out fun! The Kentucky State Fair at the Kentucky Exposition Center (Aug. 16-26).

20 Nature in Play at Pyro Gallery (Aug. 1-26).

21 Women-focused Spawning Grounds at New Albany’s Carnegie Center for Art and History (Aug. 3-Sept. 22).

22 Another scorcher. Go freeze in the AC at a movie theater.

23 The ninth annual Field-to-Fork dinner, a five-course meal at the Regency that pairs local chefs with local farms, benefitting the Food Literacy project as it expands to Iroquois Farm (Aug. 23).

24 The fifth-annual Bourbon Women Sip-osium at the Brown Hotel (Aug. 24-26).

25 If you’re reading this and don’t already have your ticket to Brew at the Zoo and Wine Too, it may be too late.

26 The Flaming Lips at Iroquois Amphitheater.

27 “Legends Never Die!” The Sandlot Celebrates 25 Years at Slugger Museum (Aug. 1-Sept. 9).

28 Breaking the Mold: Investigating Gender at the Speed (Aug. 1-Sept 9).

29 Rest up in anticipation of U of L football’s Sept. 1 season opener against Alabama, played in Orlando.

30 Kentucky Opera at Locust Grove (Aug. 30).

31 WorldFest at the Belvedere (Aug. 31- Sept. 3).

