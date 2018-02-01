Your Perfect February

Something to do on all 28 days.

1 The last of four public meetings to help select the next Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent, which the board has narrowed down to acting superintendent Marty Pollio and JCPS chief operations officer Mike Raisor, takes place at Pleasure Ridge Park High School. A decision is expected in March.

2 U of L Theatre Arts presents the Greek myth Eurydice, with a lead female character who suffers a tragic accident on her wedding day (Feb. 1-4).

3 Aaron Burr’s 261st birthday with games, dancing lessons, trivia, historical discussions and more, at Locust Grove, where the former vice president and Revolutionary War officer is said to have dined in 1805, a year after his duel with Alexander Hamilton. Preschool Family Fiesta featuring Grammy winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, plus crafts, learning stations and more, at the South Central Library.

4 Le Moo Le Femme drag brunch at Le Moo.

5 U of L men’s basketball vs. Syracuse at the Yum! Center.

6 Blues Traveler 30th anniversary tour at Mercury Ballroom.

7 Louisville trumpeter Nicholas Recktenwald and his jazz quintet, Spur of the Moment, perform with the Louisville Orchestra for the Gheens Foundation Great Expectations concert at the Kentucky Center.

8 As part of a U of L public literary series, writer-illustrator and art director/ New York editor of the Believer magazine Kristen Radtke reads from her work at the U of L Ekstrom Library writing center.

9 Spend Valentine’s Day weekend with Mint Julep Tours, which takes guests to Red Herring, Fat Lamb and Art Eatables on the “Love & Chocolate” food tour.

10 Middle Eastern music and dance jam at Butchertown Social.

11 Floyd Central High School performs The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Feb. 9-18).

12 Tune in for the No. 2-ranked U of L women’s basketball team game against the (at print time) undefeated No. 1 University of Connecticut.

13 Saxophone-heavy hip-hop/electronic/jazz duo Big Gigantic at Mercury Ballroom.

14 Cheese, chocolate and brandy Valentine’s Day pairing at Copper & Kings.

15 Folk-rock band Fruition at Zanzabar.

16 Bunbury Theatre performs Tony Award-winning play Red, about an artist commissioned to create a group of murals for the Four Seasons restaurant, at the Henry Clay.

17 Rock band Portugal. The Man at the Louisville Palace.

18 Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter at KCD Theater (Feb. 17 & 18).

19 Imagine Peace Now, featuring decommissioned guns transformed into art objects at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (Feb. 1-March 16).

20 Painting it Forward, a paint-and-sip class benefiting My Dog Eats First, which provides food and care for the homeless and their pets, at Pinot’s Palette.

21 Mama Mia at Derby Dinner Playhouse (Feb. 21-April 8).

22 “We Became the Story,” a night of storytelling inspired by the #MeToo movement, at Headliners.

23 The Dr. Joseph McMillan National Conference on the Black Family in America is celebrating its 45th year, at Louisville Central Community Center, with keynote speeches from Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, and Melissa Harris-Perry, the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University (Feb. 23 & 24).

24 Louisville Children’s Film Festival features notable and award-winning children’s films at various locations in town, with Grammy Award-winner Dan Zanes & Friends at the Louisville Palace (Feb. 24-26). Urban Bush Women, the three-decades-old dance company exploring perceptions of race, gender, body image and other issues, at the Brown Theatre.

25 Mellwood Art Center spring art show (Feb. 24 & 25).

26 Dual exhibition featuring Bob Lockhart and Kayla Bischoff, showing paintings, drawings and ceramics, at Pyro Gallery (Feb. 22- April 7).

27 MasterFeast winter movie series features Beauty and the Beast, at Feast BBQ in NuLu.

28 The 42nd Humana Festival of New American Plays kicks off at Actors Theatre (Feb. 28- April 8).

