Your Perfect July

1 The Voice winner and singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks at Zanzabar.

2 The Buy Local Fair at Water Tower Park hosts 180 artists, businesses and organizations, plus food and drink vendors and live music. “United Plates,” a collection of license plates by artist David Nichols at Revelry Boutique Gallery (July 1-5).

3 The annual Fourth of July festival at Peterson-Dumesnil House includes kids’ activities, a cake booth, juried arts shows, pet contests, live entertainment, plus fireworks on the Fourth (July 3 & 4).

4 Fourth of July on the Waterfront includes pony rides and a petting farm and is headlined by get-down band Mojoflo, plus fireworks.

5 Opening night of “In the Shadows: Photography Exhibit by Howard Bingham,” Muhammad Ali’s late friend and personal photographer, at the Ali Center, part of the last couple weeks of the I Am Ali celebration.

6 Louisville Magazine’s annual Best of Louisville party has food and drinks from dozens of vendors, plus live music, at the Kentucky Center. Local writer Ian Stansel promotes his novel The Last Cowboys of San Geronimo, a contemporary Western tale about two feuding brothers, at Carmichael’s on Frankfort Avenue.

7 See Raiders of the Lost Arc, part of the Louisville Film Society and Kentucky Center’s Family Film Night series, on the Belvedere.

8 Superhero Night during the Bats game at Slugger Field.

9 Lascito Coro (Legacy Choir), an all-female choir comprised of Louisville Youth Choir and Sacred Heart Academy alumnae, at the Ursuline Arts Center.

10 Eat at the Bristol, enter to win free green chili wontons for a year, anytime before the September 9 drawing.

11 “Dancing with the Stars: Live” at the Louisville Palace.

12 Magicians from 17 countries convene at the Galt House for a weekend of trade secrets and tricks, including a film screening honoring two local greats, Lance Burton and Mac King (July 12-15). Kentucky Shakespeare presents Much Ado About Nothing, at C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater, part of the summer festival that includes Julius Caesar, The Merchant of Venice and Richard II (July 1- Aug 13).

13 Jennifer Lawrence attends a kids’ overnight pajama party in celebration of the Frazier Museum’s “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition,” with proceeds benefitting The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, at the Frazier Museum.

14 Odesza, LCD Soundsystem and Weezer headline the annual Forecastle Festival at Waterfront Park (July 14-16).

15 The New Pornographers play a late-night post-Forecastle show at Headliners.

16 The largest Jane Austen event in North America is back at Locust Grove and includes a Guinness World Record attempt at the largest mourning procession (July 14-16).

17 Looking For Lilith presents “Unheard [outloud],” a festival of original works, collaborations with other theater companies and workshops, at the Clifton Center (July 13-23).

18 “The Rise of Fake News” with Pulitzer-winning journalist Colleen Nelson, moderated by WFPL’s Brendan McCarthy, at the University of Louisville Club & Alumni Center.

19 Fly kites while listening to classical music from WUOL, picnicking and even making your own kite with help from the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft, at the Big Four Lawn.

20 Originally a B-52s tribute band called Mock Lobster, pop-rock band Twenty First Century Fox plays this month’s Rye Back Porch Sessions.

21 Bette Davis whodunit The Letter is part of the summer movie series at the Louisville Palace (July 7-Aug. 5).

22 The Speed Art Museum presents “Southern Sounds: Women in Contemporary Southern Music,” a showcase of female singer-songwriters inspired by the South, in partnership with WFPK and the Center for Women and families. Learn to tie-dye, flat weave, make a placemat, quilt and more during Just Creations’ Textiles of the World event.

23 Flyover Film Festival presents six films with Kentucky ties, many of which have shown at film festivals across the country, at various locations (July 23-28).

24 Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon at Headliners. Dial M for Murder at Iroquois Amphitheater.

25 California producer DJ Shadow (he’s worked with everyone from members of Radiohead and Metallica to Mos Def and David Banner) at Mercury Ballroom.

26 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday presents Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie and the Zach Longoria Project, on the Big Four Lawn.

27 It’s pay-what-you-can night at the Bard’s Town, showing Bethany, a darkly comic thriller by Kentucky native Laura Marks about a single mother who loses more than her house in the wake of the financial crisis (July 21-Aug. 5).

28 Burnt Knob Festival is two days of music from Nellie Pearl, the Pass, James Lindsey, Frederick the Younger and others, at Iroquois Amphitheater (July 28 & 29).

29 Louisville City FC vs. the New York Red Bulls II, at Slugger Field.

30 I Am the Blues visits old-timer musicians throughout the Deep South, many now in their 80s, at the Speed (July 28-30).

31 An outdoor exhibition of glass works by artist Dale Chihuly is on display at Maker’s Mark distillery (open July 1).

Cover photo by Maria Jackson