Your Perfect July

We've got something to do for every day of the month.

1 See the Hadley Creatives exhibit on its last day at KMAC Museum.

2 Celebrate the World Cup in Louisville at Galaxie Bar with the World Cup Brewfest (July 1-15).

3 “When you’re standing at the crossroads and don’t know which path to choose,” choose the path to Louisville Palace to see the Pretenders.

4 ’Merica in Louisville, amirite? Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July has fireworks, food and family fun.

5 Jam out at Freedom Hall with Theory of a Deadman.

6 Didn’t get enough fireworks on the 4th? Watch some baseball and hang around for fireworks at the Louisville Bats game at Slugger Field.

7 See 1941 noir film The Maltese Falcon at the Palace, as part of its classic film series.

8 Tour the Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon exhibit with its curator, Scott Rogers, at Frazier History Museum.

9 Trivia, drinks and food at Air Devils Inn.

10 Swim into the Brown Theatre to see “Life of an Olympic Champion” with gold medal swimmers Mary T. Meagher and Kelsi Worrell.

11 “Don’t Stop Believin’” in the “Rock of Ages” ’cause Journey and Def Leppard are rolling into the Yum! Center.

12 Louisville Magazine’s own Best of Louisville celebration at C2 Event Venue.

13 Spend the day at Forecastle (July 13-15) and spend the night on the Belle of Louisville for the late-night show with producers Louis the Child.

14 If you can’t take another whole day of live music at Forecastle, the 10th annual Jane Austen Festival, “Jane Austen’s Persuasion: 200 Years of Piercing Souls” is at Locust Grove.

15 Folk band the Felice Brothers at Zanzabar.

16 A relaxing Monday at 21c Museum Hotel seeing the Dress Up, Speak Up: Costume and Confrontation exhibit that’s in now until March 2019.

17 Yoga at the Waterfront (every Tuesday).

18 Have a few drinks and hear some stories from Jim Beam master distiller Fred Noe, Kentucky Artisan Distillery’s Steve Thompson and Monnik Beer Company’s Scott Hand at Frazier History Museum.

19 Enjoy drinks and opera performed by Kentucky Opera artists at Locust Grove.

20 “Let’s go girls, come on” to the Yum! Center with Shania Twain.

21 Knock, knock. Who’s there? Comedian Eddie Griffin at the Brown Theatre.

22 Take a Sunday stroll on a Guided Gastro Walk through Old Louisville.

23 Comedy Improv Camp for ages 13-16 at Bellarmine University.

24 Bingo! Younger Women’s Club of Louisville presents Bingo Night. Ticket sales benefit the St. John Center For Homeless Men.

25 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday featuring Over The Rhine, Bully and Curio Key Club at Big Four Lawn.

26 Flyover Film Festival at Speed Cinema with showings of environmental documentary The Human Elements and a doc about Ben Sollee called Ditch the Van.

27 Bring tents and camp out at the third annual GrateVille Dead celebration at Louisville Turners Club.

28 Country duo Sugarland hits the Yum! Center.

29 Back at the Yum! Center for Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper.

30 “Legends Never Die” when Louisville Slugger Museum presents The Sandlot exhibit (March 31-Sept. 9).

31 “How now, spirit! Whither wander you?” How about to the last showing of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Central Park.