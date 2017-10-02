Your Perfect October

1 Bring the kids to the track for Family Adventure Day, with pony rides, a petting zoo and more at Churchill Downs.

2 Live music during Monday Jazz with The Buzzard, at Decca.

3 Modest Mouse presented by WFPK at the Louisville Palace.

4 Explore some of the Speed Art Museum’s most well-known pieces during the Collection Highlight Drop-in Tour.

5 Hip-hop icon DJ Quik with Geto Boys’ Scarface at Mercury Ballroom.

6 Old Lou Brew features local breweries, at the Edison House.

7 The St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville (Oct. 6-8).

8 The Simon and Garfunkel Story, a tribute to the rock duo, at the Kentucky Center.

9 Murder mystery and musical theatre join forces for The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the Alley Theatre (Oct. 5-28).

10 U of L men’s soccer vs. Florida Atlantic, at U of L Soccer Park.

11 New Orleans rapper Curren$y at Diamond Pub & Billiards.

12 Horror Movies in the Courtyard presents Rosemary’s Baby, at Copper & Kings Distillery.

13 Star Dust, a dance tribute to David Bowie at the Brown Theatre.

14 Louisville City FC vs. Richmond Kickers, at Slugger Field. U of L football’s homecoming game against Boston College, at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

15 The Louisville Palace screens Hocus Pocus as part of its Halloween Movie Series.

16 Audubon Country Club hosts the Colon One Golf Scramble, to benefit colon cancer screening, support and research.

17 Congressman John Yarmuth is among the featured speakers at the Church-State Separation Forum hosted at Sullivan University.

18 Sample the city, literally, at the 44th Annual Taste of Louisville at Louisville Executive Aviation.

19 University Jazz Ensemble II directed by Gabe Evans, at the U of L School of Music.

20 U of L’s Axton Reading Series features award-winning authors (and spouses) Sarah Gorham and Jeffrey Skinner in the U of L Ekstrom Library’s Bingham Poetry Room.

21 Nationally acclaimed author of The Empathy Exams Leslie Jamison delivers the keynote for the Louisville Literary Arts’ Writer’s Block Festival at the Tim Faulkner Gallery.

22 Enjoy the fall season with pumpkin slingshots, a hay maze and more, during ColorFest at Bernheim Arboretum.

23 Spend a night at the theater with Three Funny Guys at Derby Dinner Playhouse.

24 The Eagles at the KFC Yum! Center.

25 Broadway comes to Louisville with Finding Neverland at Whitney Hall (Oct. 24-29).

26 Indulge in Israeli street food during the Tel Aviv Street Food Pop Up at Haymarket Whiskey Bar.

27 Kentucky Opera presents Dead Man Walking, based on the memoir that inspired the Oscar-winning movie, at the Brown Theatre (Oct. 27-29).

28 Boo Dell at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens offers Halloween fun for the whole family.

29 Dracula at Actors Theatre (Oct. 1-Nov. 2).

30 Grammy award-winning bassist Victor Wooten featuring Dennis Chambers and Bob Franceschini presented by WFPK at Headliners Music Hall.

31 View thousands of carved pumpkins during the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park (Oct. 12-Nov. 5).

This originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here.

Cover Photo: Pexels.com