Your Perfect September

1 Worldfest brings African, Celtic, Latin, Arabic and other styles of entertainment plus more than 30 food vendors to the Belvedere (Sept. 1-4).

2 Kentucky Bourbon & Bluegrass Experience at Water Tower Park (Sept. 2 & 3).

3 Southern Fried Nuptials at Derby Dinner Playhouse (Sept. 3-Oct. 1).

4 Hike Bike and Paddle at Waterfront Park.

5 Pick apples at Joe Huber’s.

6 See photo essays about grandmother activists from around the world in “Grandmother Power” at the Ali Center (Sept.1-Jan. 8).

7 Craft Beer Throwdown at Bowman Field.

8 Local artists pay tribute to Freddie Mercury with a night of Queen songs at Freddie Fest, benefitting Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance, at Zanzabar. Pete Fest brings together dozens of local and regional bands including Curio Key Club, Dr. Dundiff and Delta Saints, to benefit the Pete Foundation, which prevents suicide and fights depression, at Jones Field (Sept. 8-10).

9 B3 Fest: The festival of bacon, bourbon and beer benefits Kosair Charities, at Bowman Field. Dog swim at Calypso Cove Waterpark. Free Louisville Orchestra concert at Iroquois Amphitheater.

10 Big Four Bridge Arts Festival features more than 100 juried and emerging artists (Sept. 8-10).

11 Raise your glasses: Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown (Sept. 11-17).

12 May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, at the Speed.

13 Indie rockers Company of Thieves at Zanzabar.

14 Last year 600 nonprofits raised $4.3 million in a day, thanks to Give for Good Louisville, happening again today through the Community Foundation of Louisville.

15 Kentucky Opera presents Ariadne Auf Naxos at the Brown Theatre. Kentucky Kickdown Motorcycle Fest at Barret Bar (Sept. 15-17).

16 Get ready: Pride Festival on Bardstown Road. Bryson Tiller at the Yum! Center. Homebrew Fair competition at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens site. Louisville Orchestra pops concert: Sgt. Pepper at the Pops, at the Kentucky Center. U of L football vs. Clemson at Papa John’s Stadium. Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton headlines this year’s Jug Band Jubilee at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater at Waterfront Park. Nap.

17 ReGeneration Fair, with food trucks, live music and environmental displays, at Waterfront Botanical Gardens. Louisville Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival at Waterfront Park.

18 Vintage skateboarding videos and free pizza at Haymarket Whiskey Bar every Monday.

19 Bruno Mars at the Yum! Center.

20 Louisville City FC vs. Rochester Rhinos at Slugger Field.

21 Rye Back Porch Sessions with Beacons, benefiting the Kentucky Opera.

22 Pandora Productions presents the black comedy Sordid Lives at the Henry Clay (Sept. 14-16, 21-23).

23 Bet some races at Downs After Dark. Old Louisville Live: Quiet Hollers and Frederick the Younger, at Central Park. Big Boi at Mercury Ballroom.

24 Bourbon and Beyond features Steve Miller Band, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Band of Horses, Gary Clark Jr. and more at Champions Park (Sept. 23 & 24).

25 Clifton Roots Jazz and Heritage Festival at the Clifton Center (Sept. 21-Oct. 1).

26 The Moth StorySLAM, Topic: Schooled, at Headliners. IdeaFestival at the Kentucky Center (Sept. 26-28).

27 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday with Anderson East, the Secret Sisters and Brooks Ritter, at the Big Four Lawn.

28 Synth pop duo Sylvan Esso at Mercury Ballroom. The Head and the Heart at Iroquois Amphitheater.

29 Chocolate Fest at Mellwood Arts Center benefits the Louisville AIDS Walk.

30 Louder Than Life Festival is back, featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Incubus and Rob Zombie, plus all kinds of hearty grub and drinks, at Champions Park (Sept. 30 & Oct. 1).

