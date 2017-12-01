Your Perfect December

1 Louisville Magazine’s annual SWIG, a booze-filled celebration of Prohibition repeal, at the Henry Clay. Janet Jackson at the Yum! Center.

2 See Billy Hertz’s new work at Galerie Hertz (Dec. 1-31).

3 The Square, a dark comedy that deals with race, class, gender and pomposity, at the Speed Cinema (Dec. 1-3).

4 Ice skating at Fourth and Jefferson streets during the downtown Holiday in the City (Dec. 1-Jan. 1).

5 Winter concert at Oxmoor Farm with the NouLou Chamber Players.

6 98 Degrees at Christmas, at the Palace.

7 U of L women’s basketball vs. Vanderbilt, at the Yum! Center.

8 The stage adaptation of David Sedaris’ essay on working as an elf, The Santaland Diaries, at Actors Theatre (Dec. 1-23).

9 Santa’s Safari at the Louisville Zoo (Dec. 9 & 10). A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage at the Brown.

10 Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen at Mercury Ballroom. The ballet and the orchestra perform the Brown-Forman Nutcracker at the Kentucky Center (Dec. 9-23).

11 Take a day to catch up on your holiday gift shopping. You'll thank us later.

12 KMAC poetry slam. Jason Bonham (son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham) at the Palace for the Led Zeppelin Experience.

13 “A Very Burton Christmas” features back-to-back showings of Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, at Butchertown Social.

14 Fourth annual Soul Spit at Tim Faulkner Gallery, hosted by poet B Shatter, with live DJs (Dec. 14 & 15).

15 The Moscow Ballet presents the Great Russian Nutcracker at Louisville Memorial Auditorium. Set designs from art director Carl Sprague (Royal Tenenbaums, Grand Budapest Hotel, La La Land)

16 R&B singer SZA at Mercury Ballroom. Linkin Bridge at the Brown Theater.

17 Frosty, Rudolph and Tiny Tim are all suspects in the comedy Who Killed Santa? at the Alley Theater (Dec. 7-23).

18 Back for its seventh year by popular demand, The Kings of Christmas at the Bard’s Town (Dec. 7-23).

19 The Moth StorySLAM, Topic: Dirt, at Headliners.

20 Rockers The War on Drugs at the Brown.

21 Lights Under Louisville at the Mega Cavern.

22 Holiday Extravaganza, featuring Howell Dawdy’s karaoke roulette and Hillbilly Revival, at Zanzabar.

23 The Prince Experience at Mercury Ballroom.

24 Christmas Eve dinner at Rivue.

25 Eat, drink, be merry.

26 The new Jumanji movie is in theaters. Or be boring and go to the gym to work off the holiday ham and pie.

27 It’s been go-go-go all month. Do you really need something to do today??

28 Bac to Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, at Headliners.

29 If you missed the sold-out Tom Petty tribute at Headliners in November, you can still catch Nashville-based tribute band Southern Accents at Mercury Ballroom.

30 The 19th annual Animation Show of Shows includes 16 animated short films, at Speed Cinema (Dec. 22-31).

31 A New Year’s Eve Salute to ’70s Soul Cinema, with Carly Johnson, Zach Longoria, Otis Junior and more, at Headliners.