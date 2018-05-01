Your Perfect May

1 Card players put on their poker faces for the annual Texas Hold ’Em Tournament at Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront.

2 Salsa Night at Play Louisville. Classes range from beginner to intermediate. (Every Wednesday.)

3 The annual Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade heads down Broadway.

4 Catch BenDeLaCreme from RuPaul’s Drag Race at Play. Also: Sight Unseen: A Derby Eve Experience, featuring “entrancing entertainment” and “pink poetic activation,” runs 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 21c Museum Hotel.

5 DERBAAAAY!!!

6 HANGOOVER!!! Oof, keep it down, please. If you’re bank account isn’t empty, take your last chance to hop on the SkyStar Observation Wheel before it leaves Waterfront Park.

7 Dust yourself off and check out Mai Tai Monday at the Limbo. Folks in the service industry get Mai Tais half price.

8 The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft’s monthly poetry slam, hosted by Mr. SpreadLove.

9 Hit up local vendors at the Fourth Street Live! Farmer’s Market, open every Wednesday through September.

10 Grab some laughs from Die, Mommie, Die! at the Henry Clay Theatre.

11 EDM group Odesza performs at the Iroquois Amphitheater.

12 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats play songs from album Tearing at the Seams at the Iroquois Amphitheater.

13 The Beach Boys at the Kentucky Center.

14 U of L’s Hite Art Institute presents an MFA thesis exhibition by Louisville artist Douglas Miller at the Cressman Center for Visual Arts. (April 27-Aug. 4.)

15 Tune-Yards at Headliners Music Hall.

16 The Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center hosts Barry Burcaw’s solo exhibition in the Pigment Gallery (March 9 – April 23.).

17 A Youth Chat with LMPD, a public series of discussions between police and youth 25 and under, at the Shawnee Arts and Cultural Center.

18 The University of Louisville Dance Academy’s Spring Gala at U of L’s Comstock Concert Hall.

19 The 11th annual Mighty Kindness Hoot, a community unity festival that celebrates kindness, is held at Waterfront Park’s Brown Forman Amphitheater.

20 The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) hosts the 10th annual Buy Local Fair at Louisville Water Tower Park.

21 Baptist Health Foundation’s golf outing fundraiser at Le Moo.

22 Africa in Our Kitchens: Hearth Meal Tasting looks at hearth cooking practices and the African influence on American cooking at Locust Grove.

23 Willie Nelson and Allison Krauss join forces at the Yum! Center.

24 The Speed Art Museum presents Pressing On: The Letterpress Film at the Speed Cinema.

25 America to Zanzibar, an exhibit about the diversity of Muslim cultures, opens at the Muhammad Ali Center.

26 The Stage Flight Circus Arts will present A Jungle Adventure at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.

27 As a part of the Free Owsley Sunday Film series, Jacques Tati’s PlayTime will be presented at the Speed Cinema.

28 Subway’s Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle at Waterfront Park, including yoga, tai chi and Zumba demonstrations.

29 Spin: Turning Records Into Art, featuring artist-made records and record covers, at KMAC. Open through mid-August.

30 J Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean and Parker Millsap perform at Waterfront Wednesday.

31 Peng S. Looi, part-owner and executive chef at August Moon Chinese Bistro, at the Frazier History Museum’s Farm to Frazier series.

This originally appeared in the May 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine.

Cover photo: Kentucky Derby 2017 // by Adam Mescan