Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    What To Do

    Youth Repertory Theater Troupe Gives A Holiday Classic A Unique Spin

    Posted On:

    What To Do
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

    The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville is back again with another exciting production. This time, they're adding their own flair to a favorite holiday tale. Enjoy the classic Christmas Carol story and characters re-imagined as a musical! A Christmas Carol — The Musical will take place this weekend at the Grand Lyric Theater, located at 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. From Friday through Sunday, there will be a performance at 7 p.m., with an additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 through Louisville Tickets.

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories