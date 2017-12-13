Youth Repertory Theater Troupe Gives A Holiday Classic A Unique Spin



Louisville Tickets Promotion

The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville is back again with another exciting production. This time, they're adding their own flair to a favorite holiday tale. Enjoy the classic Christmas Carol story and characters re-imagined as a musical! A Christmas Carol — The Musical will take place this weekend at the Grand Lyric Theater, located at 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. From Friday through Sunday, there will be a performance at 7 p.m., with an additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 through Louisville Tickets.