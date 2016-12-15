West End Theater Troupe Adapts Langston Hughes' Christmas Play

This weekend, the Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville will perform an adaption of "Black Nativity," Langston Hughes' retelling of the classic Nativity story. Earlier in the year, the Youth Repertory put on "The Wiz", which was a huge hit and sold out every show. Now, they're taking on this Christmas classic.

This production of "Black Nativity" will incorporate some original songs alongside the traditional Christmas carols sung in gospel style. If you're familiar with Hughes' original script, then you know that it's written with the intention to be flexible. Almost every production of "Black Nativity" is unique in some way, and this one is no exception. Expect some interesting twists in this adaption.

"Black Nativity" will be performed at the Louisville Central Community Center (1300 W. Muhammad Ali) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., with an additional performance Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, call Erica Bledsoe, the group's director, at 502-583-8821, ext. 130.

The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe, as part of an after-school program at the Louisville Central Community Center, fosters community involvement across social boundaries, something that has become increasingly important. To get involved, contact Erica Bledsoe at the number above.



Image: LCCC Facebook