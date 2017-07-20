The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville Tells a Tale as Old as Time



Louisville Tickets Promotion



With past performances including "The Wiz" and an adaption of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity," the Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville has shown time and time again that they know how to put on a show. Next week, join Belle, Beast, Lumière, Cogsworth and the rest of the memorable cast of characters as the troupe kicks off "Beauty and the Beast."

With five days of performances, including two showtimes on Friday, July 28, you have plenty of opportunities to catch this great troupe in action. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of the show. Get yours today through Louisville Tickets. All performances will be at the Grand Lyric Theater, located at 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

The Louisville Central Community Centers' (LCCC) Youth Repertory Theater Troupe is the first youth-operated theater company in Louisville. They focus on using educational processes associated with musical theater – acting, singing, stage managing, costume designing, set designing, light and sound engineering – as vehicles to achieve youth development outcomes. For more info, click here.

SHOW DATES:

Week 1:

Friday, July 28th at 11 a.m. (Matinee)

Friday, July 28th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29th at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 30th at 7 p.m.



Week 2:

Friday, August 4th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th at 7 p.m.

Click here to get tickets.