Yum?: Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips

Reviewing the Yum! Brands avant-garde.

Ever bit into a juicy chicken nugget and thought, “I wish this was flat and dry”? Taco Bell’s got you. For $1.99 — 10 cents more than the cost of that 2 a.m. miracle, the beefy five-layer burrito — you get six chicken nuggets that look like someone’s toddler went to town on them with a triangle Playdoh cutter. Too soft to be chips, too thin to be nuggets, the naked chicken chips sacrifice texture for a gimmick that draws attention to the food-making process — something Taco Bell should probably avoid. Just how did this chicken get to be a triangle? I can’t help but picture grinders, tubes, pinkish paste. The “chips” taste exactly like that frozen Tyson chicken that comes in a bag, and the little cup of nacho cheese on the side doesn’t help. Save your dime and keep it classy — buy a $1.89 burrito instead.