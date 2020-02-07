Drinks to Suit Your Zodiac Sign

ARIES

You are feeling yourself this February, Aries — especially as Venus, the signifier of romance, moves into your sign. Lean into that self-love and do something for yourself so you feel more replenished when friends call on you later this month. At the Limbo (411 W. Chestnut St.) indulge in the Aries cocktail — made with bourbon, pineapple, citrus and hickory-spiced honey.

TAURUS

Around the 7th, as your home planet Venus transitions into Aries, you may notice that your daily life just is not matching up with your day planner (which, tbh, you probably bought as part of your New Year’s resolution to get your life together). Sure, this can be a little anxiety-inducing, but I’d encourage you to use this opportunity to shake up your routine. You can do this with little substitutions, just like the Merryweather (1101 Lydia St.) does with its Brass Monkey, which opts for SunnyD instead of plain OJ.

GEMINI

You’re going to feel particularly ambitious around the 16th as Mars pairs with Capricorn. Harness that energy and put it toward plotting something for when you’re feeling a little run-down later in the year. Maybe plan a big trip over the Czeched Luggage cocktail at Pizza LUPO (1540 Frankfort Ave.)?

CANCER

You’ve been feeling a little lonely, Cancer. Post-holiday blues have hit you especially hard and winter is just so dark. But the age-old adage holds true: To have a friend, be a friend. Around the 21st, amid a Mars-Uranus trine, you’re finally going to want to break out of your homebody comfort zone. Take advantage of this! Text a few friends to meet you at Pin & Proof (inside the Omni downtown), bowl a few rounds and share a bowl of One-Two Punch.

LEO

Though you’re typically vivacious, Leo, this month you’re going to find yourself becoming more of an open book than usual. It’s your way of acting on a seasonal desire — maybe prompted by Valentine’s Day — to develop or strengthen emotional connections. Share a few stories with a date or your partner at Hell or High Water (112 W. Washington St.) and watch, as this cocktail name suggests, Sparks Fly.

VIRGO

Anticipate a month of long workdays as your career goes into overdrive. I know it sounds a little grim, but you’re going to feel tremendously satisfied as you knock to-do items off your list left and right (and don’t worry, this intense schedule will ease up by March). Simultaneously celebrate your hustle and mourn your temporarily lost leisurely mornings with the breakfast-themed Good Morning, Kevin — made with Old Grand-Dad bourbon, maple syrup, cold brew and egg — at Proof on Main (702 W. Main St.).

LIBRA

As pop demi-god Billy Joel would recommend, “Slow down, you crazy child.” Libras (myself included) can vacillate between a fiery professional ambition and a deep impatience when they feel a little stuck. But this month, you can just sit back and breathe as your hard work pays off with some interesting career opportunities. Contemplate them over the Vienna from Odeon (1335 Story Ave.) — which just launched a menu of cocktails named for every song on Joel’s The Stranger album.

SCORPIO

Scorpios have a tendency not to break the rules, but around the 21st, you’re going to want to bend a few. The Big in Bangkok from MilkWood (316 W. Main St.) — which uses unexpected ingredients like peanut butter, Thai bitters and lime — proves that sidestepping convention can pay off in delicious ways.

SAGITTARIUS

You meant to start practicing moderation last month, Sagittarius, you really did — but your social life just didn’t get the memo. Thankfully, the Pisces New Moon on the 23rd allows for a new start on your resolution to balance vice and virtue. Drink to that at Decca (812 E. Market St.) with the Cascade, a nonalcoholic blend of orange, lemon, bitters and hop-infused tonic.

CAPRICORN

As the sun moves into Pisces around the 18th, you’re going to be feeling pretty generous (especially after coming out of a predicted thrifty spell earlier this month). Pay it forward and buy a shot for your bartenders, an option at Taj (807 E. Market St.) for $10.

AQUARIUS

Around the 20th, just as the moon slides into your sign, you’re going to feel like making some, well, unconventional choices. This is very much in line with your occasionally rebellious nature, but let’s stick with some low-risk indulgences, OK? Instead of quitting your job to start a sloth cafe or something, maybe swipe right on someone who is not your typical type or indulge in the Wabbit from Bottle & Bond (at Bardstown Bourbon Co.) — a bourbon cocktail with the unexpected addition of carrot.

PISCES

During the new moon on the 23rd, you’re going to be incredibly in touch with your senses. At this time of heightened perception, enjoy a cocktail that deals in more nuanced flavors and high-quality alcohol, like the Butchertown Girl from Pints & Union (114 E. Market St.), made with champagne, crème de violette and lemon sherbet.

