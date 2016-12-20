Add Event My Events Log In

    The Greatest Goodbye

    Lou Mag
    By Mary Chellis Austin, Dylon Jones, Jenny Kiefer, Anne Marshall and Josh Moss

    Follow the links to read our chronicle of the week the city (and world) came together to send Muhammad Ali home.

    WIFE
    Lonnie Ali

    SPOKESMAN
    Bob Gunnell
    Boxcar PR

    IMAM
    ​Zaid Shakir

    THE GATHERING PLACE
    Muhammad Ali Center

    DAUGHTER
    Rasheda Ali

    CONDUCTOR
    Teddy Abrams
    Louisville Orchestra

    OBITUARY REPORTER
    Chris Kenning
    Courier-Journal

    THE YUM! CENTER
    Dave Arnold
    box office director
    Sandra Moran
    marketing and public relations

    HEARSE DRIVER
    Chase Porter
    A.D. Porter and Sons

    THE VISITORS BUREAU
    Stacey Yates
    Yates is VP of marketing and communications at the Louisville Convention Center and Visitors Bureau

    PHOTOGRAPHER
    Michael Clevenger
    Courier-Journal

    CURATOR
    Jecorey "1200" Arthur
    A musician who organized the talent for the I Am Ali celebration at the Kentucky Center the Wednesday after Ali died

    THE CHILDHOOD HOME
    George Bochetto
    co-founder of the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum (3302 Grand Ave.)
    Evan Bochetto
    curator and creative director of the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum

    CHAMPION
    Tori Murden McClure
    Spalding University President

    SPEAKER
    Natasha Mundkur

    BEEKEEPER
    Kevin McKinney

    ARTIST
    Maggie Cassaro

    THE BURIAL
    Cave Hill Cemetery

    THE MAYOR'S OFFICE
    Jean Porter
    deputy director of communications
    Chris Poynter
    director of communications

    PREACHER
    The Reverend Kevin Cosby
    St. Stephen Church

    SECURITY
    Jim Cain
    Cain is the retired chief of executive protection in the mayor's office and director of security during Ali week

    NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY
    Toby Hudson
    Hudson played in the Louisville Leopard Percussionists drum circle for the I Am Ali celebration

    BEST FRIEND
    John Ramsey
    sports radio host

     

    All pieces originally appeared in the December 2016 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here. 

    Cover Image: Terrence Humphrey

