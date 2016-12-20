The Greatest Goodbye

By Mary Chellis Austin, Dylon Jones, Jenny Kiefer, Anne Marshall and Josh Moss

Follow the links to read our chronicle of the week the city (and world) came together to send Muhammad Ali home.

WIFE

Lonnie Ali

SPOKESMAN

Bob Gunnell

Boxcar PR

IMAM

​Zaid Shakir

THE GATHERING PLACE

Muhammad Ali Center

DAUGHTER

Rasheda Ali

CONDUCTOR

Teddy Abrams

Louisville Orchestra

OBITUARY REPORTER

Chris Kenning

Courier-Journal

THE YUM! CENTER

Dave Arnold

box office director

Sandra Moran

marketing and public relations

HEARSE DRIVER

Chase Porter

A.D. Porter and Sons

THE VISITORS BUREAU

Stacey Yates

Yates is VP of marketing and communications at the Louisville Convention Center and Visitors Bureau

PHOTOGRAPHER

Michael Clevenger

Courier-Journal

CURATOR

Jecorey "1200" Arthur

A musician who organized the talent for the I Am Ali celebration at the Kentucky Center the Wednesday after Ali died

THE CHILDHOOD HOME

George Bochetto

co-founder of the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum (3302 Grand Ave.)

Evan Bochetto

curator and creative director of the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum

CHAMPION

Tori Murden McClure

Spalding University President

SPEAKER

Natasha Mundkur

BEEKEEPER

Kevin McKinney

ARTIST

Maggie Cassaro

THE BURIAL

Cave Hill Cemetery

THE MAYOR'S OFFICE

Jean Porter

deputy director of communications

Chris Poynter

director of communications

PREACHER

The Reverend Kevin Cosby

St. Stephen Church

SECURITY

Jim Cain

Cain is the retired chief of executive protection in the mayor's office and director of security during Ali week

NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY

Toby Hudson

Hudson played in the Louisville Leopard Percussionists drum circle for the I Am Ali celebration

BEST FRIEND

John Ramsey

sports radio host

