The Greatest Goodbye

By Mary Chellis Austin, Dylon Jones, Jenny Kiefer, Anne Marshall and Josh Moss
Follow the links to read our chronicle of the week the city (and world) came together to send Muhammad Ali home.
WIFE
Lonnie Ali
SPOKESMAN
Bob Gunnell
Boxcar PR
IMAM
Zaid Shakir
THE GATHERING PLACE
Muhammad Ali Center
DAUGHTER
Rasheda Ali
CONDUCTOR
Teddy Abrams
Louisville Orchestra
OBITUARY REPORTER
Chris Kenning
Courier-Journal
THE YUM! CENTER
Dave Arnold
box office director
Sandra Moran
marketing and public relations
HEARSE DRIVER
Chase Porter
A.D. Porter and Sons
THE VISITORS BUREAU
Stacey Yates
Yates is VP of marketing and communications at the Louisville Convention Center and Visitors Bureau
PHOTOGRAPHER
Michael Clevenger
Courier-Journal
CURATOR
Jecorey "1200" Arthur
A musician who organized the talent for the I Am Ali celebration at the Kentucky Center the Wednesday after Ali died
THE CHILDHOOD HOME
George Bochetto
co-founder of the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum (3302 Grand Ave.)
Evan Bochetto
curator and creative director of the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum
CHAMPION
Tori Murden McClure
Spalding University President
SPEAKER
Natasha Mundkur
BEEKEEPER
Kevin McKinney
ARTIST
Maggie Cassaro
THE BURIAL
Cave Hill Cemetery
THE MAYOR'S OFFICE
Jean Porter
deputy director of communications
Chris Poynter
director of communications
PREACHER
The Reverend Kevin Cosby
St. Stephen Church
SECURITY
Jim Cain
Cain is the retired chief of executive protection in the mayor's office and director of security during Ali week
NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY
Toby Hudson
Hudson played in the Louisville Leopard Percussionists drum circle for the I Am Ali celebration
BEST FRIEND
John Ramsey
sports radio host
